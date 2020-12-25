A South Central High School teacher mashed up titles to Christmas tunes this month to deliver some cheer to coworkers and decided to share it with readers of the newspaper as well.
Tamra Harris said the greeting grew out of “Christmas Spirit Week” activities at the school. “One of our days was about spreading cheer to coworkers with notes, so I composed this original Christmas medley to spread cheer during this COVID season. I was inspired by ‘Christmas in 3 Minutes,’ but I’ve been told singing isn’t my thing. Therefore, I write!”
Harris said each of the songs is special to her because they are the classics she sang in elementary, middle and high school every year in chorus. “Some of my best memories are going to the nursing home with Mrs. Karen Meetze and the J.H. Rose Choir to sing to the residents and going to the mall as a youth to sing these songs during the Christmas holidays,” she said.
She hopes the following letter brightens Christmas:
Dear “Santa Baby,”
“Christmas Time is Here” and my gift to you is this Christmas medley. Oh no! Is it another story? No, its a “Christmas Song” of sorts.
Me: Guess what? You: What?
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town!” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
So, you better “Run Run Rudolph” on the “First Noel.” Please, “Let it Snowwwww!” (Let it Snow, Let it Snow!)
Will it be a “Blue Christmas” or “White Christmas” on “This Christmas?”
“Oh, Holy Night,” it’s time to “Deck the Halls.” “Gloria (in Excelsis Deo)” tell that “Little Drummer Boy” to quiet down.
It’s supposed to be a “Silent Night!”
“Do you hear what I hear?” “Silver Bells” or “Jingle Bells?” No, I think it’s the “Jingle Bell Rock!”
I hope you “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” spreading “Joy to the World.”
The “Angels We Have Heard on High” say, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” in my “Sleigh Ride.”
They know “All I Want for Christmas, is You!” So, I’m “Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
Please “Christmas Don’t Be Late because “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
Sincerely,
T. Harris, Santa’s favorite
P.S. Are you on the “Naughty or Nice” list? LOL :)