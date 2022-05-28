Make room inside your body. Tech is coming there. In fact, we’re already primitive cyborgs. It’s just going to get more intense and interesting.
“Cyborg” (short for “cybernetic organism”) is biology integrated with technology in order to restore normal ability, in the case of disease or injury, or move the organism to abnormal enhanced functioning. Science fiction cyborgs have been with us for a long time. Increasingly, we’re dropping “fiction” from science fiction.
Drowned out by war in Ukraine, abortion battles, inflation, climate, racial justice, democracy, and cultural wars, technology that will change — radically — our lives isn’t getting the needed attention. On the horizon, a host of artificial intelligence-driven technologies will descend, probably before we’re prepared to absorb them.
As for tech finding home inside our bodies, we’re there. Pacemakers demonstrate the pattern. Initially worn externally, pacemakers were implanted in 1958. The first patient died in 2001, outliving the surgeon who implanted the device. Fitting the usual pattern of technology, the now-routine pacemakers have become increasingly sophisticated — smaller, flatter, and longer-lasting.
Other medical technologies reflect a similar pattern of external transitioning to internal, all the while growing more intricate. Cochlear implants, helping people hear, have been around for decades. Vision medicine has dramatically shifted to include breakthrough work on bionic eye-brain implants.
The movement of tech from outside to inside our bodies is not confined to medicine. Consider the evolution of communication technology. Baby Boomers and some Gen-Xers recall when the usually dull black telephones sat on an end table beside the recliner, cord running through the wall to the telephone line on the street.
As a youth, I recall our phone being on a “party line,” along with the phones of several other neighborhood families. Sometimes I couldn’t make my call because a neighbor was using the line. I still smile at things I heard neighbors say, unaware some kid down the street was quietly listening.
Give that old party-line telephone technology a few years to evolve, and we’re walking through the house, talking to friends on a cordless phone. Eventually, the flip-phone hooks to the belt, and now, devices hood to the ear. It won’t stop there, of course. Communication tech will move into our bodies as implants. Ironically, the privacy concerns of the old telephone party line arises anew with the reach of big tech, perhaps monitoring the implants. And, communication implants won’t be the last word.
“Brain-brain interface” research has linked rat brains using sophisticated implanted electrodes. Of course, the ultimate goal of this research is not to facilitate rat communication. Electrical activity from human brain to human brain has already been accomplished, another step toward possibly high-level communication brain to brain.
How wonderful — efficient, sophisticated communication, raising collaboration to an incredible new level. But wait. With brain-brain communication, could one individual coerce another, without their consent? What about privacy? The ethical questions abound.
How much technology can we pour into a human being before the person becomes a machine? What if technology replaces a fourth of the brain’s function, half, two-thirds? What constitutes personhood? And for the person of faith, when does a cyborg stop having a soul, being in the image of God, or having ability to commune with God. The philosophical and theological (for all religions) questions abound.
I write this column on a computer, while looking through technology resting on my nose (i.e., eyeglasses), enjoying Willie Nelson tunes chosen by “Alexa” (she knows my favorites), and knowing my cloud-based virtual assistant will let me know — in her soothing voice —when I need to transition to the monthly Mercer family gathering on Zoom.
All this technology, except for the eyeglasses, emerged in my lifetime. With technology advancing exponentially, we best get up to speed on these developments and generate a serious conversation.