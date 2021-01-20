Please, please, keep washing your hands, wearing a face covering and eating healthy.
Q How can you choose a healthy mayonnaise? There are so many choices on the shelf now. LC, Greenville
A Justin Cefalu, an ECU senior dietetic student makes some suggestions for you.
Before we delve into what to look for when shopping for a healthy mayonnaise or dressing, it may help to first answer the question, what is mayonnaise? There are three main components, the first two being oil and acid, most commonly lemon juice. You may recognize this combination as the basis for most vinaigrettes. You’ll notice however that with most vinaigrettes, the oil floats to the top and the acid, our lemon juice, is pushed to the bottom. So, what’s the missing ingredient in mayonnaise that holds it all together and gives it its creamy texture? The answer is eggs. Eggs are what’s known as an emulsifier. In one hand they hold fat and in the other the acid, with eggs around, they don’t mind being so close to each other. Emulsifiers, whether they be eggs or mustard, are really important for turning vinaigrettes into the creamy dressings we know and love from Caesar to ranch.
Mayonnaise has a wide range of applications and the line between the condiment we put on sandwiches and the dressing we put on salads is a little fuzzy. The FDA’s standard of identity helps clear this up by labeling mayonnaise as a dressing/flavoring, whether it’s on your sandwich, in your macaroni salad, or used as a base for your Caesar dressing. This raises an interesting question: is the addition of an emulsifier really the tipping point for turning a healthy vinaigrette into an unhealthy dressing/condiment? The emulsifiers aren’t the culprits here, the guilty ingredients are the ones that add a lot of saturated fat; Caesar has Parmesan cheese, ranch has buttermilk, and blue cheese dressing has, well, blue cheese in it. To find out what a healthy dressing or mayonnaise looks like, we have to look at the saturated fat content and the source of our unsaturated fat — in this instance, what oil we choose to use.
Oils can be a great source of healthy fat, loaded with omega fatty acids that can help our heart, our brain, and raise our good cholesterol. The problem is that western diets typically get too much omega-6. This is due to the high prevalence of products rich in fats such as soybean, corn, and peanut oil which have a high percentage of omega-6s. Omega-6s, when consumed in large amounts, can produce inflammation, which is why it’s important not to eat too much of them. The real winners are the oils that are rich in omega-3s. Unfortunately, they’re typically found in foods we don’t like very much such as sardines and anchovies or they come packaged in foods that can be pretty expensive, like walnuts, salmon and flax seeds. There are some, however, that are low in omega-6s and can provide a decent amount of omega-3s for a low price. Olive oil is a great example of a healthy fat that is low in omega-6s and has become fairly cheap and is now being widely used. The FDA requires a mayonnaise product to be no less than 65 percent fat, which is why it’s so important to make sure we’re choosing oils that are healthy.
When looking for a healthy mayonnaise or vinaigrette, the oil is the lynchpin ingredient. In fact, all of mayo’s calories (anywhere from 50-100 per tablespoon) come from fat with no carbohydrates or protein. To understand the makeup of the product you must read those nutrition labels! Do your best to avoid soybean, corn, sunflower, peanut and cottonseed oil, which are all disproportionately composed of omega-6s. Look for fats such as olive or avocado oil instead. The ingredients are listed on a label in order by weight from greatest to smallest. So, a dressing or mayonnaise that has their ingredients listed as olive oil and then soybean oil is going to be healthier than the one that is printed as soybean oil and then olive oil. Don’t let the front of the bottle fool you! The front of the bottle is for marketing, the back is where all the facts are. Even if it says it has olive oil on the front, read the label on the back to make sure that olive oil is one of the first ingredients and not one of the last.
Mayonnaise, vinaigrettes, and other dressings do have a lot of fat in them, but not all fats are created equal, and not all these products are necessarily bad for you in moderation.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.