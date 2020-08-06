My mother taught me early how to recognize and eliminate weeds. “Don’t pull that one,” she would caution if I reached for a flower or vegetable that she had planted.
Nowadays, she has me mix up a tank of weed killer and shows me which intruders to spray. Or crank up the Mantis tiller and clear out the weeds between rows in the vegetable garden.
I never thought that I would see the day when my mother would nurture a weed in her flower garden. But there it is, every summer for about a decade now, soaring like a storybook beanstalk above the porch railing in front of her house.
I thought that it was a garden-variety intruder that came up on its own and that Mom just let it grow each year because it’s interesting to look at and flowers pretty in late summer.
But no. She knows exactly what it is, and she put it there on purpose.
It’s a joe-pye weed that appeared one year beside the pond, about 100 yards from Mom’s house.
“I saw it out there, and I dug it up,” she said. “It comes back every year, and it’s always just the single plant.”
According to folklore, the plant is named for a Native American herbalist who used it for medicinal purposes. Joe-pye weeds grow lance-shaped leaves around a green stem and commonly mature at 5 to 7 feet. Mom’s measures nearly 10 feet.
“Joe-pye weed comes into its own in late summer to early fall,” according to an article on the website thespruce.com. “It is not uncommon to see joe-pye weed growing along the roadside, which can be an enthusiastic spreader.”
The website does say there are taller versions, which explains the specimen that looks over Mom’s porch railing.
Joe-pye weed can be sown, the website says, but gardeners should get “more than enough volunteers from self-seeding.” This has not been the case with Mom’s giant.
The website also says that because the weed grows so tall, it can become top-heavy and flop over. Mom’s must have particularly powerful genes. It will swing and sway during storm after storm but never bends, breaks or flops.
Every picture on the webpage about joe-pye weeds shows them standing in large groups. I’m not sure why Mom’s is such a loner.
Perhaps joe-pye needs a Josephine in order to start a family. Who knows?
I asked Mom if she would like for me to order some joe-pye seed so that her towering weed has some company next year. No, she said. That might just ruin everything.
I think I get it. That weed’s in love with my mother. Why else would it grow as high as her windows and never let the wind knock it down?
You’re a sly guy, Joe Pye.
Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.