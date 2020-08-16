When fitness centers across the state were closed in the spring due to COVID-19, exercise instructors like Carol Carson found themselves in uncharted waters. Though she had decades of experience and a loyal group of students, opportunities to teach dried up overnight.
But it wasn’t long before this real estate agent and elementary school physical education teacher was back in the swim of things. Since June, the former Vidant Wellness instructor has been teaching water aerobics to dozens of adults, mostly seniors determined to exercise while exercising caution during the pandemic.
Twice a week, Carson has offered 45-minute aqua aerobics classes at Brook Valley Country Club’s outdoor pool, and 30 or more women, along with a few men, have dived in. Many, like Judy Tucker, were members of Vidant Wellness, which announced in June that it would not reopen.
“When Vidant was closed, I walked (for exercise),” said Tucker, a former fitness instructor who began taking water aerobics classes about eight years ago to reduce the impact on her knees.
For Tucker, classes met more than the need for cardiovascular fitness. They brought camaraderie and friendship.
Missing the fellowship, she set up a Zoom meeting with former exercise classmates “because I’m just that social,” Tucker said, laughing. She invited Carson and fellow students to catch up online.
But it wasn’t long before the group, known as “The Splashers,” decided that it might be time to test the waters. That’s when Jill Heafy offered her backyard pool if Carson would be willing to teach her and a small group of friends.
“We take care of each other,” said Heafy, who had joined the class to meet people after moving to Greenville from the Northeast. “It’s something we all do together.”
To open classes to more students, Carson asked management at Brook Valley, where she is a member, if she could organize a class for “a few of my favorite people.”
Christine Siemion, who had resorted to walking for exercise since Vidant’s pool had closed, was wondering how she was going to stay fit when the weather grew hotter. Then she got an email from Carson inviting her to Brook Valley to exercise.
“I started crying,” Siemion said. “My husband goes, ‘What happened? Are you OK?’ I said, ‘Did you ever think you lost something and then you got it back again?’”
News of the new class spread quickly, although Carson avoided publicizing it heavily to comply with public health measures. The class was made available for free to Brook Valley members, with others paying a guest fee to participate.
“I just didn’t expect so many of them to show up,” Carson said, laughing. “I didn’t have any expectations that it would be as successful as it was. All of the people who showed just were ready to have a place to go exercise and see their friends and do it safely.”
Gyms are not expected to reopen for at least another month in North Carolina, one of a handful of states where fitness centers have been closed since March. Pools at Aquaventure and the Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center have been permitted to reopen at reduced capacity. Water aerobics classes have not yet resumed at GAFC and are scheduled to resume Monday at Aquaventure, with limited attendance and other COVID-19 safety measures.
“There’s not much out there for aquatics in Greenville,” Tucker said. “We have a fairly large number of senior citizens who need an opportunity to stay healthy.
“It (water aerobics) is a great opportunity to meet people, to get involved with people, and I think we all missed that with COVID,” she said. “We’ve missed a connection with another human being. It’s not touching and that’s OK. But at least we can see faces and splash a little bit and laugh.”
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, most participants arrive at the Brook Valley pool wearing masks, which they remove before beginning exercises. In the pool, exercisers face the same direction and try to maintain about 6 feet of distance from others.
Participant Pat Tyson said that social distancing doesn’t keep the class from being social.
“We are exercising and smiling again,” she said, “great combination.”
At a recent class, members arrived early, gathering in shady spots around the pool to catch up for a few minutes before wading into the water to warm up.
Participants, some wearing pastel summer hats and faux pearls for fun, sometimes sang along with the music that Carson had selected. A couple sprayed their teacher with water guns as she demonstrated exercises from the pool deck.
Carson, whom class members have nicknamed “Captain Splash,” seemed to be game for anything, including sporting a white captain’s hat over her sun visor. She led the group in a series of jumping jacks and heel kicks to the tune of the surf rock instrumental “Wipe Out” and the disco hit “Last Dance.”
Donna Summer’s popular song from the late 70s commemorated the final class of the summer. Carson will head back to school this week to lead fitness activities for a different group of students.
“I’m signing up at Elmhurst,” one woman yelled, joking about joining her aerobics teacher’s elementary school physical education class.
But participants are serious about how much they missed not only the exercise but the interaction.
“It was wonderful to see people that we knew that we would not see in our neighborhood,” Marie Pokorny said. “It cuts across so many age groups, which is wonderful.”
“So there’s a physical piece, but the mental piece is a huge part,” she said. “It’s a lifesaver.”