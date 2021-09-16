KENANSVILLE — Moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals can now schedule a third dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Vidant Health Duplin.
“A third dose may prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 in immunocompromised people who may not have responded to their initial vaccine series,” read the Vidant Health announcement.”
Eligible individuals should meet one of the following criteria:
- Have had an organ or stem cell transplant
- Is receiving chemotherapy, other treatment for cancer or tumors, taking biologic agents (Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, etc.), taking high doses of prednisone, or taking similar drugs. Many of these drugs are used for treatment of cancer, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or psoriasis.
- Have a disease that weakens your immune system (like HIV or a primary immune system disease)
- Your doctor told you that you’re immunosuppressed
“The third dose is recommended for immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and is not recommended for those who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.”
Vidant Health officials said Vidant is following CDC guidance and is not currently offering additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
They recommend people to check VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate for the latest information on Vidant’s vaccine efforts.