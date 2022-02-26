National Beta members from Third Street Academy are celebrating their recent participation in the N.C. Elementary & Junior Beta Hybrid State Convention.
They were announced as winners of the following competitions in the elementary division of the competition: Written Quiz Bowl champions; fifth-place Oral Quiz Bowl; third-place Living Literature; fifth-place Creative Writing; fifth-place 2-Deminsional Design; and Performing Arts Group champions.
The National Beta State Convention allows students to compete in academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. This year, the state convention was offered as a hybrid event.
This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the Joseph Koury Convention Center in Greensboro depending on their level of comfort. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the National Convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee, during Summer 2022.
This is the initial Beta Club in the seven year history of Third Street Academy, and the club’s first time competing at the state convention.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. The organization promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.