The Winterville Watermelon festival returns for the 36th year, Aug. 26 through Aug. 29 offering participants “A Slice of the Good Life.”
The festival has humble beginnings, featuring local bands and a small budget, but it has grown to become an integral part of the community.
Held at the Winterville Recreation Park, 332 Sylvania St., the three-day event features games, rides, entertainment and more.
Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 with the opening ceremony provided by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Winterville.
Rides also open at this time.
Cooper Greer will take to the main stage at 6:30 p.m. to delight fans with his musical offerings. Greer will be followed by Trainwreck.
The fun continues Friday with Family Fun Night featuring inflatables, games, activities, concerts and more. Family Fun Night games are sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Winterville. Rides and vendors open at 6 p.m.
The Family Fun Night Concert, sponsored by 107.9 WNCT, begins at 6:30 with Straightwire. Legacy Motown Revue will take the stage at 8 p.m.
The event concludes Saturday with its largest fun filled day.
The annual craft show opens up festivities at 8 a.m. with vendors also opening.
At 9:30 participants can cruise into the Cruise-In Car Show. Sponsored by Greenville Nissan, the car show will feature a variety of must-see cars and is free to attend.
The event’s annual Pitt Community College Veteran Appreciation parade begins at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Church and Division streets, traveling down Church to Main Street to Ange Street and concluding at the festival site.
Amusement rides will open at 11 a.m. and the festival will hold its annual must-see event — the watermelon eating contest. The contest will take place at the amphitheater stage.
Entertainment will continue at the amphitheater throughout the day leading up to the festival’s main event — Watermelon Jam.
This year’s jam is free for all to attend.
At 6 p.m. the Justin West band will take to the stage performing until 7:30 p.m. when Matt Stell steps up to play. At 9 p.m., Lonestar will take the stage.
On Sunday, rides will continue to be offered from 1-6 p.m.