“I’m back! I’m back!” James Brown shouts as his feet paint a complex design of dance like spirographs on the stage floor. He sports his brown polyester suit shirtless, with a gold medallion and pinky ring. “Get up offa that thing!” he sing-shouts while sleeveless, fringed backup dancers shake their groove things impressively. After being introduced by Wolfman Jack on May 6, 1977, for The Midnight Special, Brown performs the 1976 hit that could be the theme song for the Couch to 5k training program.
C25K has been running (literally and figuratively) since 2012 locally, over time partnering with various organizations. Currently Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation hosts the program at Alice F. Keene Park in partnership with Pitt County Health Department and Greenville Organization of Runners (GoRun). The next session is March 10 through May 7 and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at Alice F. Keene Park at 6:30 p.m. The graduation race is the Sixth Annual Town of Farmville 5k & Fun Run on Saturday, May 9. Registration is just $20 and includes the cost of the race.
“Why do you run?” Tony Parker, one of the organizers, often asks on the first night of a session.
“Because I can” is a popular answer, but folks are quick to add that wasn’t always the case. Tony confesses he was once a three-packs-a-day smoker. In school, he said, “I was the kid wearing a black tee shirt and jeans off to the side behind the wall smoking a cigarette not letting myself get picked for a team playing God knows what ... but I’m ready to play now!”
Ricky Davis, the coach who didn’t start running until his 50s — and found out he was pretty good at it — says “Racing isn’t that fun to me while I’m doing it, because I’m running hard and it’s tough ... but I enjoy it when I’m finished. Then it’s all about talking to other runners I haven’t seen in a while. But training is fun, because it’s social.”
The social aspect has very likely been a key element to the program’s longevity. Anyone can download a free C25K app on their phone and run/walk alone, but many have said that accountability was key to their success. Many of the “C25K graduates” continue on, season after season, but as coaches. The coaches are all volunteer runners from a local running club, GoRun, and past participants. They keep coming back because they love to see the impact a healthy lifestyle makes on the community.
Steve Camp, a volunteer coach who often travels for his job, reminds participants that it’s easy to find an excuse not to exercise, but says, “You make time for what you want to do.” When he’s out of town, friends see from his social media posts that he manages to find a place to get his run in.
Over the course of eight years, the program has seen a wide range of participants. Clay Vick brought out his octogenarian father, Bobby. He’d walk out about a half mile with his walker, and walk back. One participant began with a walking cane, but by the end of the program no longer needed it.
But some participants’ goal is to increase their speed, like a young man who joined one season as he was training for the military. On any given night there are the fast front-runners, walkers bringing up the rear, and plenty in-between. Coaches spread out amongst participants and blow their whistles when it’s time to run.
The idea behind the C25K program is to gradually build up endurance to run a 5K, which is just over 3 miles, by interjecting short periods of running in between walking segments. Over the course of nine weeks, the run segments get longer and the walking gets shorter. But sometimes building up to walking 3 miles is an accomplishment in itself, so participants start where they are, and work towards a goal that is right for them.
Meeting twice a week, participants hear a 15 minute presentation on topics such as nutrition, injury prevention, and lifestyle testimonials on Tuesdays. Then dynamic stretching begins to warm up the muscles.
“Toy soldiers!” the stretch leader shouts, and the group morphs into The-Rockettes-Meet-The-Nutcracker, raising alternate legs high and touching their toes. Both nights include 30 minutes of walk/run and cool down static stretching.
“Five minute warm-up walk!” Tony reminds the group. “Who’s our coach in the front?” he asks. “Who’s our walking coach?” Everyone knows the rule of the game is to “find your happy pace” somewhere between the front, speedy coach and the walking coach in the rear, without pressure. The spectacular sunsets out at Alice Keene Park and the scenic trail through the edge of the woods are just bonuses.
If James Brown provides the theme song for Couch to 5K in “Get Up Offa That Thing,” then he surely offers the graduation theme song too: “I Feel Good ... I knew that I would now.”