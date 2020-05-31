AYDEN-GRIFTON HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Mary Caroline Congleton
PARENTS: Donna Barber Congleton and Joseph Robert Congleton Jr.
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: mathematics and secondary mathematics
ACHIEVEMENTS: summa cum laude graduate, N.C. State Teaching Fellows Program, C.J. Robinson Foundation Scholarship, N.C. 2A Volleyball State Championship, 2019; chief junior marshal
NAME: Emily Dykes
PARENTS: Jane Dykes and Colin Dykes
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Radford University
INTENDED MAJOR: undecided
ACHIEVEMENTS: Radford scholarship, MaxPreps player of the week, volleyball Most Valuable Player
CHRIST COVENANT SCHOOL
NAME: Laura Stroud
PARENTS: Mike Stroud and Lisa Stroud
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Campbell University
INTENDED MAJOR: kinesiology, pre-physical therapy
ACHIEVEMENTS: presidential scholarship to Campbell, president of science club, editor in chief of yearbook, vice president of National Honor Society
NAME: Natalie Draper
PARENTS: Randy and Hoornaz Draper
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: undecided
ACHIEVEMENTS: Summa Cum Laude graduate, basketball team captain, Teen Court, musical theater
D.H. CONLEY HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Savannah Brooklyn Harrell
PARENTS: Tim and Kristen Harrell
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: College plans are undecided
INTENDED MAJOR: mathematics and theater studies, minor in art history
ACHIEVEMENTS: Governor’s School of North Carolina; Health Science Academy gold medalist; founder of “BRITE-N YOUR DAY,” Distinguished Young Women — spirit, scholastic, and self-expression scholarship winner; Teen Leadership Institute
NAME: Martha Crisp
PARENTS: Bryan and Melynda Crisp
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: biomedical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: Goodnight Scholar, internship with the Brody School of Medicine’s High School Honors Research Program, Pitt Community College’s Academic Excellence Award, competitor in FIRST Robotics International Championship, President’s Volunteer Service Award
FARMVILLE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Arch Flanagan
PARENTS: Mark and Betsy Flanagan
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: aerospace engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: Eagle Scout, FIRST Robotics team captain
NAME: Keyley Shackleford
PARENTS: Kelvin and April Shackleford
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolin at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: student body president, varsity volleyball captain, North Carolina Governors School nominee, YMCA Young Leaders Institute
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
NAME: Jacqueline Faith Williams
PARENTS: Gene and Leslie Williams
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Southeastern Free Will Baptist College
ACHIEVEMENTS: NCCSA Female Academic Athletic Award, chief marshal, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Director’s Award for high school choir
NAME: Keaton Browder
PARENTS: Todd and Deborah Browder
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Liberty University
INTENDED MAJOR: government, politics and policy
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Student Government representative, American Association of Christian Schools Youth Conference
JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Caroline Van Dyck
PARENTS: Ursula and Greg Sullivan and Francis Van Dyck
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: veterinary sciences
ACHIEVEMENTS: JPII awards for science and social studies, principal’s list, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars
NAME: Cristian A. Bernal
PARENTS: Whitney and Ever Bernal
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: biology and business
ACHIEVEMENTS: Saint John Paul II Award, Student Government Association president, Senior award, Access Scholarship, National Honor Society president
J.H. ROSE HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Braeden White
PARENTS: Eddie and Melanie White
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: Undecided
ACHIEVEMENTS: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics online dual enrollment program, Harvard Prize Book, Eagle Scout, Advanced Placement Scholar with Honors, President’s Volunteer Service Award
NAME: Greg Kuhn
PARENTS: Kim and David Kuhn
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: Football all-conference and all-county, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America national competition, Summer Ventures in Science and Math, U.S. Naval Academy summer seminar
NORTH PITT HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Jacob James
PARENTS: Rhonda and Brian James
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: economics/pre-law
ACHIEVEMENTS: Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction Award, National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society
NAME: Rosa Almonte
PARENTS: Micaela Santana Diaz and Joseluis Almonte Anton
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND:Wake Forest University
INTENDED MAJOR: biology/neuroscience
ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Science Academy gold medal winner, senior vice president of the Student Government Association, Magnolia Scholarship, Advanced Placement Scholar, National Honor Society
NAME: Jesus Carranza-Zuniga
PARENTS: Jose Carranza and Adelita Zuniga
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: honor roll, Health Science Academy bronze award winner, Advanced Placement Scholar Scholar with Distinction, first place in Health Occupations Students of America Medical Math Competition
THE OAKWOOD SCHOOL
NAME: Macey Robinette
PARENTS: Michelle Broglio and Judge Robinette
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: WITN Senior of the Year, Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, and Eagle Award
SOUTH CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
NAME: Taylor Cash
PARENTS: Tracy and Eric Cash
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: EC Scholars, Pitt Pirates robotics team, National Society of Women Engineers Health Sciences Academy, founder of SAGE Sisters (Serious About Girl Empowerment)
NAME: Victor H. Pagona
PARENTS: Scott Pagona and Debra Pagona
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Auxiliary Lucy and Charles W.E. Clarke Scholarship, FIRST Robotics Scholarship, All-District Band 2018-2019, The President’s Volunteer Service Award, Associate’s Degrees in Engineering and Science
TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
NAME: Tabitha Varnell
PARENTS: Joe and Kathy Varnell
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Bob Jones University
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: North Carolina Christian School Association first place crafts 2017; American Association of Christian Schools first place home economics 2019; NCCSA first place biology 2019; NCCSA second place English 2019, NCCSA second place chemistry 2019.
NAME: Rachel Jacobs
PARENTS: Timothy and Shannon Jacobs
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pensacola Christian College
INTENDED MAJOR: nursing
ACHIEVEMENTS: Tanya Heart Athletic Award 2020, American Association of Christian Schools third place journalism essay 2019, North Carolina Christian School Association first place journalism essay 2019, first place English academic testing 2019, highest class average 2019.