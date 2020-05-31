AYDEN-GRIFTON HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Mary Caroline Congleton

PARENTS: Donna Barber Congleton and Joseph Robert Congleton Jr.

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: mathematics and secondary mathematics

ACHIEVEMENTS: summa cum laude graduate, N.C. State Teaching Fellows Program, C.J. Robinson Foundation Scholarship, N.C. 2A Volleyball State Championship, 2019; chief junior marshal

NAME: Emily Dykes

PARENTS: Jane Dykes and Colin Dykes

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Radford University

INTENDED MAJOR: undecided

ACHIEVEMENTS: Radford scholarship, MaxPreps player of the week, volleyball Most Valuable Player

CHRIST COVENANT SCHOOL

NAME: Laura Stroud

PARENTS: Mike Stroud and Lisa Stroud

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Campbell University

INTENDED MAJOR: kinesiology, pre-physical therapy

ACHIEVEMENTS: presidential scholarship to Campbell, president of science club, editor in chief of yearbook, vice president of National Honor Society

NAME: Natalie Draper

PARENTS: Randy and Hoornaz Draper

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: undecided

ACHIEVEMENTS: Summa Cum Laude graduate, basketball team captain, Teen Court, musical theater

D.H. CONLEY HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Savannah Brooklyn Harrell

PARENTS: Tim and Kristen Harrell

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: College plans are undecided

INTENDED MAJOR: mathematics and theater studies, minor in art history

ACHIEVEMENTS: Governor’s School of North Carolina; Health Science Academy gold medalist; founder of “BRITE-N YOUR DAY,” Distinguished Young Women — spirit, scholastic, and self-expression scholarship winner; Teen Leadership Institute

NAME: Martha Crisp

PARENTS: Bryan and Melynda Crisp

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: biomedical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: Goodnight Scholar, internship with the Brody School of Medicine’s High School Honors Research Program, Pitt Community College’s Academic Excellence Award, competitor in FIRST Robotics International Championship, President’s Volunteer Service Award

FARMVILLE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Arch Flanagan

PARENTS: Mark and Betsy Flanagan

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: aerospace engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: Eagle Scout, FIRST Robotics team captain

NAME: Keyley Shackleford

PARENTS: Kelvin and April Shackleford

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolin at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: student body president, varsity volleyball captain, North Carolina Governors School nominee, YMCA Young Leaders Institute

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

NAME: Jacqueline Faith Williams

PARENTS: Gene and Leslie Williams

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Southeastern Free Will Baptist College

ACHIEVEMENTS: NCCSA Female Academic Athletic Award, chief marshal, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Director’s Award for high school choir

NAME: Keaton Browder

PARENTS: Todd and Deborah Browder

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Liberty University

INTENDED MAJOR: government, politics and policy

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Student Government representative, American Association of Christian Schools Youth Conference

JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Caroline Van Dyck

PARENTS: Ursula and Greg Sullivan and Francis Van Dyck

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: veterinary sciences

ACHIEVEMENTS: JPII awards for science and social studies, principal’s list, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars

NAME: Cristian A. Bernal

PARENTS: Whitney and Ever Bernal

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: biology and business

ACHIEVEMENTS: Saint John Paul II Award, Student Government Association president, Senior award, Access Scholarship, National Honor Society president

J.H. ROSE HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Braeden White

PARENTS: Eddie and Melanie White

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: Undecided

ACHIEVEMENTS: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics online dual enrollment program, Harvard Prize Book, Eagle Scout, Advanced Placement Scholar with Honors, President’s Volunteer Service Award

NAME: Greg Kuhn

PARENTS: Kim and David Kuhn

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: Football all-conference and all-county, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America national competition, Summer Ventures in Science and Math, U.S. Naval Academy summer seminar

NORTH PITT HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Jacob James

PARENTS: Rhonda and Brian James

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: economics/pre-law

ACHIEVEMENTS: Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction Award, National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society

NAME: Rosa Almonte

PARENTS: Micaela Santana Diaz and Joseluis Almonte Anton

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND:Wake Forest University

INTENDED MAJOR: biology/neuroscience

ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Science Academy gold medal winner, senior vice president of the Student Government Association, Magnolia Scholarship, Advanced Placement Scholar, National Honor Society

NAME: Jesus Carranza-Zuniga

PARENTS: Jose Carranza and Adelita Zuniga

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: honor roll, Health Science Academy bronze award winner, Advanced Placement Scholar Scholar with Distinction, first place in Health Occupations Students of America Medical Math Competition

THE OAKWOOD SCHOOL

NAME: Macey Robinette

PARENTS: Michelle Broglio and Judge Robinette

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: WITN Senior of the Year, Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, WITN Pepsi Player of the Week, and Eagle Award

SOUTH CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

NAME: Taylor Cash

PARENTS: Tracy and Eric Cash

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: EC Scholars, Pitt Pirates robotics team, National Society of Women Engineers Health Sciences Academy, founder of SAGE Sisters (Serious About Girl Empowerment)

NAME: Victor H. Pagona

PARENTS: Scott Pagona and Debra Pagona

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: mechanical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Auxiliary Lucy and Charles W.E. Clarke Scholarship, FIRST Robotics Scholarship, All-District Band 2018-2019, The President’s Volunteer Service Award, Associate’s Degrees in Engineering and Science

TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

NAME: Tabitha Varnell

PARENTS: Joe and Kathy Varnell

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Bob Jones University

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: North Carolina Christian School Association first place crafts 2017; American Association of Christian Schools first place home economics 2019; NCCSA first place biology 2019; NCCSA second place English 2019, NCCSA second place chemistry 2019.

NAME: Rachel Jacobs

PARENTS: Timothy and Shannon Jacobs

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pensacola Christian College

INTENDED MAJOR: nursing

ACHIEVEMENTS: Tanya Heart Athletic Award 2020, American Association of Christian Schools third place journalism essay 2019, North Carolina Christian School Association first place journalism essay 2019, first place English academic testing 2019, highest class average 2019.

