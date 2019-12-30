Joint aches and pains are an unfortunate reality of aging, the result of years of activity, from playing sports to performing every day job duties.
For some, the pain can be reduced through medication, physical therapy or other treatments. For others, a more permanent solution is needed to help relieve pain and become more active — joint replacement surgery.
As is the case with any type of surgery, the prospect of joint replacement can seem like a scary thought. However, a coordinated continuum of care from pre-operation consultation to post-operation therapy helps ensure patients who undergo joint replacement surgery are supported every step of the way on their journey to a pain-free lifestyle.
“Vidant looks at best-practice models but also cross-continuum care,” said Pamela Cowin, administrator for transitional care at Access East. “We focus on what patient care is essential and needed, starting before they ever have the surgery. We support the patient before they reach the surgeon’s office, through the surgery and after they go home. We want them to not only get back to their lives, but also have a high quality of life.”
Vidant’s total joint replacement program is under the Comprehensive Joint Replacement (CJR) model, which aims to offer high-quality care at an affordable cost. Vidant’s coordinated care model for total joint replacements, including knee, hip, shoulder and ankle, helps ensure hospitals, physicians and post-operation care providers are all working together and keeping care close to home, said Dr. Deanna Boyette, orthopedic surgeon and chief of orthopedics for Vidant.
This care model, she says, is like a “choreographed symphony,” which recently earned Vidant Medical Center the Premier Award for Excellence in Joint Care.
“Even before you need a joint replacement we want to meet you, we want to talk with you, we want to get your weight controlled and we want your quality of life to improve,” said Dr. Boyette. “We’ve worked very hard in the last few years to streamline our joint replacement program.”
Total joint replacements are one of the most cost-effective and successful interventions in medicine, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. It reports that there are more than 1 million procedures performed in the United States annually.
There are several factors that contribute to joint pain, Dr. Boyette said. The most common factor is damage to the articular cartilage, which lines the ends of the bones. This damage can be caused by arthritis or a fracture.
Improving technology and procedures has allowed a majority of patients to return to daily activities after receiving surgery. Joint replacement surgery typically takes a few hours and the damaged cartilage and bone is removed and replaced with prosthetic components that mimic the shape and movement of a natural joint.
What’s more, Dr. Boyette said the total joint replacement procedure has helped significantly decrease narcotic use for patients, resulting in less pain as they move into the recovery stage of the procedure. She said patients can expect to be out of the hospital and back at home in 24-48 hours. From there, exercise and rehabilitation is provided close to home as patients work to restore function, mobility and strength to the affected joint and surrounding muscles.
“We’re really focused on getting our patients back to their lives,” Cowin said. “We encourage our patients to use their joint, stay active.”
