A train excursion through the Smoky Mountains in April will offer travelers a chance to enjoy the beauty of spring while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is sponsoring the April 30 one-day excursion, which will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. The scenic rail excursion takes travelers from the historic depot in Bryson City through the countryside of western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the Smoky Mountains and back to Bryson City.
Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet that is 100 feet above the lake.
Passengers will ride in crown class, tourist coach, or open-air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars. There are restrooms throughout the train.
Crown-class cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort.
Tourist coach class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing.
Open-air coach cars are great for picture-taking and experiencing the ride and scenery.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
The railroad also was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, “My Fellow Americans,” starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four.
Train scenes in the 1998 movie, “Forces of Nature,” starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, also were filmed on the railroad.
Bryson City is a town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights. It is an easily walkable town with local bookstores, arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a fly-fishing museum, a historical museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries, and a surprising variety of restaurants.
It is only 10 miles from the famous Cherokee Indian Reservation. Information on lodging in the Bryson City area is available online. Schedule for passengers driving directly to Bryson City:
Claim tickets and box lunches, visit shops and Lionel Museum 10-11 a.m.
Board train at Bryson City Depot 11-11:35 a.m.
Train departs Bryson City 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Tickets
Crown class: $110/adult, $87/child (2-12).
Tourist coach: $94/adult, $77/child (2-12).
Open-air coach: $96/adult, $76/child (2-12).
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, an operating layout and a children’s activity center.
Meal options
Box lunch includes sandwich, chips, cookie and drink. Make selection on ticket order form.
Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order and will be available track-side for pick-up before boarding.
Concessions car: Sandwiches, drinks, chips and snacks will be available for purchase onboard.
Bring your own: A small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food with you.
Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link.
The excursion runs rain or shine. Every effort will be made to maintain an on-time schedule.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum assumes no liability due to passengers not arriving on time at the Bryson City Depot.
Questions about the trip? Go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com.