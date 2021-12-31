When I went to work for the late Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Farrior, little did I know that my life would change forever. They were a loving, Christian, giving, hardworking everyday family with two sons Jack and Bill.
My late husband worked for Jack, so I got to know him on a personal level. When I met Bill, I knew there was something unique and special about him.
Now I didn’t just meet Bill without meeting “The Love of His Life,” his wife Marlene, who is a loving, caring, sharing Christian woman of God. Marlene is my friend for life.
Bill always reminded me of his dad, and he looked like him to me. I know Bill to be a man of faith in God, a man who loves to fish, a man who loves the water and his boat, a man of character, a man who isn’t selfish, a businessman, an educated man, a community-minded man, a man of laughter, a man who loves good fried chicken and collards greens and boiled peanuts and a man who sees no color.
I reminded Bill that his parents had two sons and a daughter, which is me. So, one day he came to visit and he said to me “hey sis.” That let me know a man called Bill loves me and I am family.
Bill and Marlene have always treated me and my blood sisters special when we visit their home. They make us feel as the queens that we are. I have not found anyone in eastern North Carolina like these two-special people. They give of their time, friendship, fellowship, advice, materialistic gains and much more.
I don’t put a man called Bill and Marlene on a pedestal, but these people deserve every good and perfect gift that comes from God. I love being in their presence, just the atmosphere makes my day a little brighter and not for what they give and or do but because of who they are.
This man called Bill loves his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bill is a man of grace, wisdom and style. What I can say about Marlene is, they are two peas in a pod.
This man called Bill believes in being honest and fair in all his endeavors. I am glad and honored to have met them both and call them my friends.
Well, who is this man called Bill, none other than Mr. William Henry Farrior Sr., better known as Bill Farrior Sr.
Edwards is a resident of Fountain, where she is a town commissioner and mayor pro tem.