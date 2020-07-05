UNC-TV this week will begin a weekly series that presents an intimate, first-person look at North Carolina’s radio and television pioneers, the state public television network announced.
NC Broadcast Legends premieres at 7 p.m. on Thursday on WUNC channels. Each half-hour episode of the 13-part series, conceived by executive producer and host Mike Weeks, explores how bold, visionary leaders pushed broadcasting’s boundaries to serve their communities.
“The NC Broadcast Legends project features our state’s leading radio and television leaders telling ‘their stories’ as only they can tell,” said Weeks. “The series is designed to preserve historical facts and stories from the rich and significant history of broadcasting here in our state.”
North Carolina’s broadcasting history is not quite a century old, with early experiments by N.C. State University engineers in early 1922. By April of that year, the first commercial broadcaster, WBT Radio in Charlotte, signed on the air and followed that feat with the state’s first commercial television station, WBTV, in 1949. Public Television launched 65 years ago this year with WUNC-TV in Chapel Hill.
Over the last 98 years, leaders, with deep roots from the mountains to the coast, have powered NC’s broadcast industry with their commitment to storytelling, technology, innovation and public service. While the first generation of these radio and television pioneers has passed, many of those who followed are still here. Weeks, an award-winning broadcast veteran, captures and shares stories of NC Broadcast Legends.
The inaugural series features interviews with: Jim Goodmon, July 9; Don Curtis, July 16; Jim Heavner, July 23; Carl Venters Jr., July 30; Robert Murray “Bob” Horner Jr., Aug. 6; Wade Hargrove, Aug. 13; Charlie Gaddy, Aug. 20; Cullie Tarleton, Aug. 27; Bob Harper, Sept. 3; Dr. James Carson, Sept. 10; Jim Babb, Sept. 17; Bill Rollins, Sept. 24; and George Beasley, Oct. 1.
Extending beyond statewide over-the-air broadcast and on-demand, online streaming, this ongoing, multiplatform initiative also includes a robust web page at unctv.org/ncbl, as well as a digital archive at ncbroadcastlegends.com, where stories of television and radio leaders past and present are collected and preserved.
By streaming the programs and in-depth interviews online, this important archive will also be available to journalism, communications and media students and researchers for years to come highlighting the important role that North Carolina broadcasters have played in their communities, the state and the nation. Weeks said.
Additionally, two roundtable discussions, which will be filmed for broadcast, featuring several of these airwave pioneers sharing their stories of the state’s distinctive broadcast history.
NC Broadcast Legends captures and shares the stories of a strong broadcast industry spearheaded by leaders who have pushed forward storytelling, technology, innovation and public service to their communities in previously untold ways.
Weeks is a marketing and advertising professional with over 30 years of experience in writing, creating and executing marketing campaigns. Prior to starting his own firm, Weeks spent 15 years in executive management with WITN-TV, ultimately serving as general manager and president.