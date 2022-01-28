RALEIGH — History and horticulture will be on display as two North Carolina landmarks open to the public in February and March.
Located one-quarter mile apart on Sauls Road in southern Wake County, Panther Branch Rosenwald School, a Wake County Historic Landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, and Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a gift to North Carolina State University, will open Feb. 25-27 and Mar. 4-6 for self-guided tours.
There is no admission charge at either location. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m.
Panther Branch Rosenwald School
Constructed in the Colonial Style in 1926 and recently restored by Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church, Panther Branch Rosenwald School was one of over 5,000 schools built in the southern United States by the Rosenwald School Project. This massive undertaking was a joint initiative by Julius Rosenwald, president and chairman of Sears, Roebuck and Co., and Booker T. Washington, the first leader of Tuskegee Institute.
Following the Civil War and into the mid-20th century, school systems in the South continued to be segregated and underfunded for African American children. By 1928, one in five African American schools in the South was a Rosenwald School, educating an estimated one-third of the teachers and children. The Rosenwald Project is one of the most significant initiatives to improve education for African American children in the 20th century.
The Rosenwald schools were all based on designs by the country’s first accredited Black architect, Robert R. Taylor of the Tuskegee Institute. These plans were later standardized by Samuel Smith of the Rosenwald Foundation. Some Rosenwald schools accommodated as many as seven teachers, while others had only one.
The schools, which were all conceived to also be used for community functions, were designed based on daylight considerations and the effect on the light on student eye strain. All schools have an east/west orientation, along with pale colored walls and expansive windows.
Juniper Level Botanic Garden
A stone’s throw from Panther Branch Rosenwald School, Juniper Level Botanic Garden was established in 1988 by Tony Avent and his late wife, Michelle. Over the past 34 years, with a mission to collect, preserve, propagate, and share the world’s botanic diversity, the garden has amassed one of the top five plant collections in the United States with more than 28,000 plant collections.
The garden philosophy is to promote botanical diversity by assembling the largest collection possible of growable, winter/summer hardy ornamental plants for the region and display them in an aesthetic, sustainably maintained, healthy garden setting. This philosophy includes obtaining plants from all over the world with a strong emphasis on North American native plants, realizing that these are, as a group, no more or less adaptable than plants from foreign lands. Plants are obtained though plant exploration, plant breeding, as well as exchange and purchase from others.
The philosophy includes aesthetic plant placement using colors, textures, and forms to accent each plants’ best characteristics. It also includes proper plant spacing to eliminate routine pruning, proper organic soil preparation, adequate irrigation to eliminate plants stresses, and providing efficient and sustainable garden maintenance through good design principles.
To ensure the botanic garden remains one of the most unique in the world, Tony and Anita Avent are gifting Juniper Level Botanic Garden to North Carolina State University, one of the top-ranked horticulture universities in the United States.
“We are fortunate to have the Panther Branch Rosenwald School within walking distance of Juniper Level Botanic Garden,” Avent said. “We are also thrilled to partner with the school to enhance the landscaping of this newly restored, nationally significant landmark. It is important to bring more recognition to this part of our history and the incredible collaborative effort that brought about the Rosenwald Schools.”
“There was a time when community took care of the community,” said Jeffrey B. Robinson, pastor of Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church. “The partnership with Juniper Level Botanic Garden and the Panther Branch Rosenwald School emulate what was done and what can be done. When people come together, communities become stronger. This collaboration hopefully makes this community feel like home.”
“Juniper Level Botanic Garden set up an endowment through NC State University that, when fully funded, will allow us to open full-time as a public garden,” Avent said.
Fundraising efforts for Juniper Level Botanic Garden operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of North Carolina State University, a 501©3 nonprofit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions to the fund.