A company of care providers and support staff are preparing the Greenville Convention Center for a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination effort expected to serve thousands starting on Monday.
Crews carefully spaced 100 or so recovery chairs, two dozen vaccination stations, turnstiles, signage and another 30 registration stations to process hundreds of people daily in a socially-distanced and safe environment.
With nearly 29,000 square feet of exhibit space and 25-foot ceilings at the facility, officials said they are confident they can administer vaccines safely and efficiently to 4,000 people a week at the appointment-only site.
Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department began accepting appointment requests Friday. Registration was interrupted for about 30 minutes by a computer glitch, but it didn’t take long for all available appointments to be filled once the system was back up, officials said.
“Vidant’s online and phone appointments for the upcoming week were filled in a matter of hours today,” said a Vidant statement released Friday afternoon.
At that point the website began displaying a message that all available appointments had been filled and asked visitors to check the site periodically for updates.
Vidant did not report how many appointments were made on Friday, but about 8,000 people already were on a waiting list established by the Pitt County Health Department. Those people will be among the first in line, so serving them plus others who have secured a time slot will take time, officials said.
“The Pitt County Health Department is diligently contacting those on its list to schedule appointments,” the Vidant statement said. “We expect to reach our goal of more than 4,000 vaccinations in the first week ... This historic global effort that will take many months. We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to vaccinate our region.”
When appointments will open again depends in part on vaccine supply and how quickly the waiting list is whittled down. Officials have said they don’t want to overcommit but expect supply distributions to continue to increase in the coming weeks.
People who have registered to be on the county waiting list are encouraged to check their email regularly and answer calls from a phone number beginning with 252-902. The county closed the waiting list registration on Thursday.
Currently, anyone 65 or older in addition to health care providers and long-term care workers and residents is eligible for the vaccine. They can visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate and scroll down to “COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling” to view appointment availability. People who have a Vidant MyChart account also may log in to their account to make an appointment.
People who don’t have internet access or need special assistance may call 252-847-8000. Large call volumes may cause delays, so officials encouraged people to use the website.
As of Friday, more than 705,500 people statewide had contracted COVID-19 since March, including more than 14,500 in Pitt County. More than 8,460 have died from the virus including at least 69 locally.
Hospitalizations have trended downward with about 3,500 statewide, down from a high of nearly 4,000 earlier in January. Vidant reported that 209 people were hospitalized in its system late last week.
Pitt County Schools on Friday updated its COVID-19 dashboard (www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430) to show that it had five on-campus cases of the virus at four schools between Jan. 15-21 and that four staff members and 31 students were under quarantine. A running 14-day total of combining campus cases with known off-campus cases totaled 104 on Friday.
The school system returned to all-virtual instruction on Jan. 12. The last time students were on campus was Jan. 8. Students are scheduled to return on Tuesday.
East Carolina University meanwhile reported 22 new cases among students and staff on Friday on its new dashboard (returnofpiratenation.ecu.edu/public-covid-dashboard). The dashboard showed 123 new cases between Jan. 16-22 and 245 between Jan. 1-22 with 39 presumed recovered.
As of Friday, 154 students were known to be in isolation on and off of campus. Classes resumed for students on Tuesday.