Furniture maker Frank Belcher is Saturday’s vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, across from Alice Keene Park.
Belcher has been a Pitt County resident for more than 30 years. He has partnered with a friend, Ted Garrett, to make picnic tables, swings, rocking chairs, Adirondack chairs and benches out of cedar, pecan, sycamore and walnut wood.
“We do some custom orders on request,” Belcher said.
He brings a large sampling of his work to the market every week. Call him at 714-0084.
Belcher is among many vendors at the market, which is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. All are working with social distancing guidelines. Only one person is allowed at a table at a time.
Items available include farm-fresh free-range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.