Haddock’s Orchards is the vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road. The farm on County Home Road is a mainstay at the market.
Don and Nita Haddock began Haddock’s Orchards 30 years ago, specializing in peaches, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and Asian vegetables. Throughout the years, Nita worked to process the abundance of fruit grown on the farm into jellies, preserves and eventually, her famous peach and apple turnovers.
For over 25 years, Nita has been known for her turnovers, or “jacks.” Peach and apple continue to be the crowd favorites, but there are about dozen different flavors including chocolate, sweet potato (with pecans), cherry, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple and mango.
Don died in October of 2019, after devoting 30-plus years to the Farmer’s Market. Nita continues to sell at the market with her niece, Emily. At their stand, you will find turnovers, eggs, pecans, many Asian vegetables, tomatoes, grapes, and persimmons. Nita’s philosophy is to be able to bring healthy eating and cooking to everyone.
The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Masks are required of vendors and clients and all are working with social distancing guidelines. Masks are required for everyone.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov, visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.