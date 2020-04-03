Greene County’s Nooherooka Natural is today’s vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market.
Nooherooka is a seventh generation family-owned and operated farm 2029 Mewborn Church Road outside of Snow Hill. It is among many regular vendors at Pitt County farmer’s market, 4560 County Home Road, who are offering pre-order and pickup service in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Nooherooka offers premium all-natural, pasture-raised black Angus beef and heritage pork products. All beef is dry aged for maximum in tenderness and flavor. Beef and pork are vacuum packed to preserve freshness and are processed in USDA inspected packing plants.
Their animals are treated humanely and are pasture-raised without antibiotics, hormones or feed additives. All feeds are grown on their farm and they also utilize spent grains from local breweries.
The market is open from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. Items available include farm-fresh, free-range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Vendors accept SNAP/EBT.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Vendors accept SNAP/EBT. Visit https://www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market.