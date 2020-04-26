SNOW HILL — Volunteers of Maury Volunteer Fire Department extended their gratitude and appreciation for Greene County telecommunications workers and first responders last week with a free meal from the Ole Time Smokehouse food truck.
The meal came Thursday during the national celebration of telecommunications week.
“They are pretty much the front line for us. They are the unseen heroes. Nobody talks about them. They are are the first person you talk to in an emergency,” Capt. Greg Ellis of the Maury Volunteer Fire Department said.
“With everything going on with COVID-19, we thought it would be nice for the first responders, too, and would bring some positivity to the area.”
Maury Volunteer Fire Department consists of 25 members, all who volunteer their time to serve Maury and Greene County.
The volunteers extended their efforts further by purchasing lunch for approximately 40 Greene County first responders and dispatchers.
A barbecue lunch was provided to employees with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill Police Department, the county’s jailers, Greene County EMS, State Highway Patrol and Greene County Emergency Management.
Mark Shirley, owner of Ole Time Smokehouse and Walstonburg resident, provided the barbecue lunches at a discount.
“I just wanted to show my appreciation … I’m continuously showing my support for first responders. I wanted to do my part,” Shirley said.
Showing appreciation is important, participants said.
“We have to have a very good working relationship with these organizations,” Ellis said. “They are there to protect us on fire calls and it’s something that is important. If we don’t work together, the outcome of our service will be affected. Being able to work together allows us to provide a better service to our county.”
Shirley said giving back is important all the time, not just now.
“They do so much on a day to day and yearly basis. They keep us safe, and I don’t think enough appreciation is shown to them, especially during this pandemic.”
The appreciation lunch allowed for the recipients and organizers to practice social distancing while still providing the meal. Recipients visited Ole Time in the Advanced Auto Parking lot to grab their lunch at their convenience.
“It’s nice. We really appreciate it. It’s nice to feel appreciated,” said Snow Hill Police Chief Gordon Hobbs.
“We all work really well together. It is a little extra special coming from the (guys at Maury Volunteer Fire Department).”
Sgt. Joshua Smith and officer KC Harrell of the Snow Hill Police Department were among the guests.
“It’s nice to be appreciated,” Smith said. “So many people are out of work. We’re fortunate to be able to leave the house to go to work, but there are certain elements of risk with doing that. It’s nice for someone to show support and feel appreciated.”
Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith picked up lunch for staff at his department.
“It was very kind for somebody to do something like this. It makes us feel appreciated,” he said.
The show of support helps to boost morale in the department, according to State Highway Patrol trooper Josh Harris.
“It’s good to see the community coming together and giving back. We appreciate it. We appreciate everything (Maury Volunteer Fire Department) does. They’ve helped us a lot,” Harris said.
Shirley is also hoping other small businesses in the area will follow suit and challenges them to give back.
“I would encourage other small businesses in other communities to do this and show support for first responders. They are there for us. We don’t ever know when we are going to need them,” he said.