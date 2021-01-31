ECU’s Voyages of Discovery series on Thursday will feature a free virtual presentation by environmental attorney Robert Bilott, the inspiration behind the 2019 critically acclaimed film “Dark Waters.”
Bilott was a corporate defense attorney for eight years before he took on his epic 20-year legal battle against DuPont. The New York Times called Bilott, “The lawyer who became DuPont’s worst nightmare.”
Drawing from his book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont,” Bilott gives audiences an inside look at the legal drama.
Bilott often recounts a visit depicted in the movie that started him on his journey, the day a farmer came to his firm convinced the creek on his property had been poisoned by runoff from a nearby DuPont landfill.
“The story is a journey about malice and manipulation that ultimately revealed massive chemical contamination,” a summary on the Keppler Speakers website said.
“Dark Waters: The Story Behind the Environmental Legal Battle Exposing Corporate Coverup,” is the second of three lectures in the 2020-21 ECU Voyages of Discovery Series. The series this year features the theme of climate, water and the environment.
The virtual event is free to all and includes an online viewing of the movie starring Academy Award-winning actor Mark Ruffalo.
The movie will be available Tuesday and Wednesday. Links to view the movie and to register to attend Bilott’s talk will be available on the Voyages website, voyages.ecu.edu.
The Voyages Series is made possible through contributions from Harriot College’s Dean’s Advancement Council, WITN, university organizations and many other friends and supporters.
