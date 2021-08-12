WARSAW — The town’s Board of Commissioners held a public hearing recently, where residents voiced their concerns about the town of Wallace’s drainage.
A Warsaw resident expressed his concerns about street erosion problems and lack of drainage, noting that he had issues with standing water at his residence, located at the corner of Hill Street and Cross Street. Warsaw resident Angela Mainor expressed concerns about the lack of drainage on Pershing Street.
According to Scotty Summerlin, Warsaw town manager, last year the town cleaned about 200 linear feet a month. Going into the next fiscal year the goal is to complete 700 linear feet per month whether it be cleaning out ditches or storm drains.
“Until a few years ago, we didn’t really have drainage funding,” said Summerlin as he explained that they do now, and they have been able to use those funds to buy equipment to maintain ditches better. In some cases, up-sizing an undersized pipe.
“In addition to that last year, we adopted a policy whereby if citizens pay to have their driveways replaced, in instances where we see an undersized pipe, we will utilize town resources to upsize those pipes,” said Summerlin. “We’re trying to do as much as we can.”
Mainor also voiced concerns about increasing water bills and spoke about the strain it would have on the older population who is on a fixed income.
Scotty Summerlin, Warsaw Town Manager explained the drainage work budget was 63,000 and that the town will do as much as possible, but there would always be more needs than funds available.
Summerlin said that the town had taken a year off from raising the rates on water bills due to covid, but with the debt the town had assumed with the new sewer work, rates would have to increase. Summerlin said on the average bill the customer would see an increase of about $1 per month.
Mainor asked about the American Rescue Plan money. Whether the funds will go to employees or will be spent on the town and whether the funds will be used to address drainage issues.
Summerlin said the plan was for the entire amount to be utilized on the town. He also said there was guidance still being provided as to the specifics of what the funds could be used on. He said that the funds will be used toward drainage, streets, and other needed repairs.
According to Summerlin, they have done some planning.
“We’ve assessed our drainage and the lay of our land. We’ve gotten assistance from the (Department of Transportation) to look into the hydraulics.”
One of the challenges, according to Summerlin, is that they have to address issues as they come, and they have to prioritize needs based on limited funding. “We have no choice,” he said.