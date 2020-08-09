FARMVILLE — After a seven-month wait, art has returned to the WonderBox, a special display spot located outside of Woodside Antiques & Auction in Farmville.
The newest exhibit features the work of artist Pete Borsay of Wendell.
Borsay, a third-year student at East Carolina University School of Art and Design, said he has had an interest in art since he was a child.
“I love creating a variety of things. I like to experiment with new techniques and new means of printmaking,” Borsay said, adding he currently is working with a hybrid of screen printing techniques.
The hybrid technique combines the traditional screen printing methods with serigraphy, which is the fine art end of printmaking, Borsay said.
Borsay was drawn to printmaking because of its flexibility and his endless ability to create something new.
“It covers a wide range of different techniques,” he said. “There is a deep history of printmakers kind of being the group that’s left out or the lone wolves of the art world. Printmaking for a long time has not had its just due as a fine art-making process.
“I think we printmakers have to continuously remind painters and graphic designers that this is a real means of fine art making,” Borsay said.
His piece “Wasteland,” which is on display in the WonderBox, was inspired by T.S. Elliot’s poem of the same name. Borsay read the poem when he was younger, but recently had a chance to dissect it. This led to his inspiration.
“I was amazed at the relation to what is going on today with COVID-19, racial unrest, this real divide of our culture,” Borsay said.
“(The poem) highlighted, back then in 1922, the fracture of culture,” he said. “(Elliot) was lamenting this disintegration and fracturing of shared cultures. I’m doing the same thing with the print.”
The print consist of five panels that line the WonderBox, with each digital print relating to a section of the poem.
“I took images that I’ve drawn out or worked with before as well as certain cultural images that should be familiar to almost everybody. I’ve combined those things to make large scale prints,” Borsay said.
The motif is not solely a reflection of American culture, but encompasses cultures from throughout the world, Borsay said.
Panels include Phlebas Death, which features a bust or autonomous head to represent the past; the Self, Peace, Redemption panel featuring an autonomous figure representing humanity; and the Cupidon Love panel, which consists of a cosmonaut.
“It represents the future of culture and where we can go,” Borsay said.
Each panel also features a variety of cultural symbols such as six-pointed stars.
“It hearkens back to very early pre-Christian symbols that are symbols of male and female,” Borsay said.
Other symbols are both personal to Borsay and significant to “Wasteland.”
“The hummingbird is very personal to me. Culturally speaking, symbols of birds represent spiritual aspects,” he said. “They have been considered something intermediary between the divine and humanity.”
The red hare is a symbol of auspiciousness and good luck. “I want to pass that on with my work,” Borsay said.
Combined, the prints create a stained glass window similar to those from the Medieval period, he said.
“Stained glass windows performed a narrative function, often relating biblical myths or stories,” Borsay said.
To further explain his artwork, Borsay has included two QR Codes in the display, that can be scanned with electronic devices. One links viewers to Borsay’s website while the other takes them to a lecture conducted by University of Toronto English professor Nick Mount.
“I think it really sums up why I utilized some of these motifs and the deeper meaning behind that part and the deeper meaning it has today,” Borsay said.
Despite the fractures that Borsay sees in shared culture and society, he wants “Wasteland” to bring a sense of hope to viewers.
“I hope they walk away with the hope that all is not lost,” he said. “There is some beauty that is left within this fractured culture and what we have to do is take these fractured pieces, much like a stained glass window and together put these pieces back together and create something that is beautiful that can be shared.”
Though the WonderBox’s exhibits were delayed and an artist’s reception was not held for Borsay due to COVID-19, Belk Distinguished Professor Linda Adele Goodine believes it came an opportune time.
“Pete has been working very independently in his home studio,” Goodine said. “I know that he wanted to make a piece that would represent hope in a way that would lift peoples’ spirits.
“This lockdown affects every individual differently,” she said. “Artists are used to examining themselves and the society and cultures they’re a part of. It’s part of the work that we do. Taking a real hard look at how everything we do and how we interact affects everyone in the world is a task of an artist. Because WonderBox is so public I believe Pete can manifest a piece that incorporated not just the decade he lives in but centuries of printmaking and symbolism.”
Borsay’s “Wasteland” will be on display until Aug. 28. Woodside Antiques & Auction is located at 3760 S. Main St., Farmville.