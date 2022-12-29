emerald

A crew from Hydracut removes the 2022 sign from Greenville’s New Year’s Eve light display to prepare for the Town Common celebration on Saturday night.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

The Daily Reflector is looking for ideas about what’s new in town for an upcoming edition of Greenville Magazine.

Are you involved with a new business or enterprise?

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.