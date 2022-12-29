What's new for 2023? Bobby Burns Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A crew from Hydracut removes the 2022 sign from Greenville’s New Year’s Eve light display to prepare for the Town Common celebration on Saturday night. Aaron Hines/City of Greenville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Daily Reflector is looking for ideas about what’s new in town for an upcoming edition of Greenville Magazine.Are you involved with a new business or enterprise?What’s the latest game, activity or trend that’s engaging you and your friends?Who are some new faces that you would like to know about or tell readers about?Do you know about any ideas or innovations that will make an impact in the Greenville area in 2023?If any of these questions turn on a lightbulb for you, please send a quick note to baburns@reflector.com and tell us what you are thinking. Be sure to include a name and a contact number. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reflector Innovation Greenville Magazine Edition Town Greenville Number Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDouglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacementMrBeast is inspiration of soon-to-open AirbnbECU football: Pirates crush Chanticleers in Birmingham Bowl winMother pleads for clues to find missing son in GreenvilleLocal legal eagles honored for serviceButterfield's last vote secures nearly $33 million for ENC projectsParkgoers call for change after dog's deathECU football: Pirates announce 2023 recruiting classJoseph Alfred Blick, Sr.Mother continues to search for man who went missing in Greenville Images