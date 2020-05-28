The first time I experienced coffee was fairly early in life, and I thought it was some pretty nasty stuff. I was right. But only because my parents didn’t know beans about brewing coffee.
Like any acquired taste, it helps if the item being tasted is of a good quality. How I managed to develop a coffee habit is a mystery because I’m just now learning how to brew the ultimate cup.
Mom and Dad had a percolator during the 1960s. By the ’70s, my parents had switched to the faster and cleaner instant coffee.
My own coffee-consumption evolution has been slow. I started with the instant freeze-dried stuff of questionable origin, adding gobs of cream and sugar. But the electric coffee maker changed everything.
During the alone years, I had a two-cup Mr. Coffee machine that brewed the perfect amount. I began to notice even then, however, that coffee left cooking on the burner would soon turn from bitter to undrinkable. A microwave or a carafe could help.
At some point during our marriage, Sharon and I began grinding our own beans. Through much trial and error, we narrowed our favorite beans to a couple of hard-to-find brands.
An aside on ordering by mail: Last week, Sharon mistakenly ordered a ground variety instead of whole bean. Perish the thought!
When she called to ask about sending back the ground coffee (three bags), the customer-service person said her money would be refunded but not to send back the coffee. What a return policy.
Next time, I told Sharon, order gold and tell them you meant to write silver.
Famous chef Alton Brown taught us to keep our beans at room temperature in an airtight metal container. We recently learned from Brown how to avoid bitterness by adding a dash of kosher salt before brewing.
We had everything down to a science. Ultimate coffee snobs we were.
Then the coffee machine crapped out. Relatively new, it was a big one that steamed, hissed and groaned its way to dispensing the “perfect” cup.
But after it groaned out its last grind, we became desperate. I started boiling a kettle of water each morning and doing a manual pour. A month into that routine, talk of buying a new machine turned to “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
We would continue with the pour-over method, but it did not make sense to keep the big machine. Sharon investigated and found a lab beaker of a coffee maker called Chemex — and an entire coffee-making modus operandi that had eluded us.
We even fired Alton Brown and took up with another coffee guru. I don’t know his name, but his YouTube video on how to perform the perfect Chemex pour is intoxicating.
Use 52 grams of coffee beans to 700 grams of filtered water — just under boiling — for about two mugs of coffee. Space limitations prevent me from detailing all of the meticulous methodology, but it’s pure scientific coffee snobbery at its best.
Had the coffee machine not gone kaput during the coronavirus slowdown, we might have rushed out to buy a new one.
Mistakes like that don’t come with a keep-it-and-your-money-back return policy.
Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.