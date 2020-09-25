When we started feeding our twin daughters in highchairs, I would occasionally sample their Gerber fare with the same spoon I was using to shove it into their little baby-bird mouths. I’d done the same with their older sister to no apparent detriment.
With the twins, however, the taste/temperature testing lasted about as long as the first bout with strep throat. Infectious young germ incubators they were.
In hindsight, it’s amazing that I ever shared a spoon with any of our babies, germ freak that I am. And as it turned out, whether I did or didn’t likely wouldn’t have mattered. I was bound to catch any snotty and feverish virus that ran through them.
The worst was a stomach bug that barely bit the girls but knocked me flat about three hours after Sharon had left our home in Winterville, North Carolina, headed for a conference in Charlotte.
“You’re just going to have to tough it out,” she told me on the phone as I begged her to turn around and come home.
The conference was her last opportunity to complete a yearly obligation related to her license as a medical professional. With our closest relatives six hours away, there was no one to rescue me.
It was the only time I remember being too sick to prevent a crawling baby from reaching the cat’s food. Thankfully, the kid did not find Meow Mix seafood medley to her liking.
But if she had, at least she would have been getting complete and balanced nutrition for healthy skin and fur.
A lack of regard for the spread of germs is at least part of the reason little kids get sick so often. Apparently, not a lot changes between preschool and college.
Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged our daughters — two of whom are still living at home — to practice social distancing around their friends. The problem is that teenagers hear the words “social distance” in the same way that they hear “turn the volume down.”
They say they’re being careful and maintaining a safe distance. And then you see them hugging each other goodbye. To be fair, their mother and I have gathered with friends and family, too. But at least with no hugging, handshakes or close conversations.
After a gathering among their friends last week, one of the twins spiked a fever. By the time she tested positive for the new coronavirus a few days later, the other twin had a fever, too.
Our house is under quarantine. We must wake up each morning to the reality that our being part of the morning news tally is no longer just a weird dream.
More than 200,000 Americans have died from this worldwide crisis, and I would never downplay or make light of it. This could be bad for any of us, but especially for my 85-year-old mother, who lives next door.
The girls are taking their meals on their side of the house and staying in their bedrooms. They’re doing fine and there is every reason to believe they will not have serious issues.
Hopefully, their mother and I will avoid becoming infected. We are working hard toward that end. But if it happens, I plan on being totally helpless.
The girls should be recovered by then and able to keep us out of the cat food.