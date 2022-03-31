TORNADO WATCH 88, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
DUPLIN GREENE LENOIR
MARTIN PITT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, FAISON,
FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, HOOKERTON,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, LA GRANGE, OAK CITY, PINK HILL,
ROBERSONVILLE, SNOW HILL, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
AND WILLIAMSTON.
An ECU grad who plays a mix of blues and folk will bring his band to Greenville to celebrate the release of a new album.
William Seymour, who studied music performance and East Carolina and is a veteran of shows at music halls locally, across North Carolina and Virginia and beyond, is releasing his full-length album “Ride Along” on April 4.
"I have been working on this album for the past two years, and I can honestly say that it’s my best work yet," Seymour said on his Facebook site.
He recorded with producer Aaron Austin in Asheville and will be debuting the work with a series of shows in Roanoke, Va., Lexington, N.C., and ending at the State Theatre on Fifth Street in downtown Greenville on April 10. Local favorites the Still Shakers will warm up the crowd.
"I have poured everything I have into this album," Seymour said. "I’ve played hundreds of gigs and driven thousands of miles to finance this project completely on my own. I want to thank y’all for coming to my shows, buying my music, hiring me to play, and singing along to my songs. Without that, I wouldn’t be able to put this album out."
Seymour now lives in Roanoke after more than a decade in Greenville but still visits town to play at local venues like Buccaneer Music Hall, the Blackened Cracken and Stilllife.