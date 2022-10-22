The Town of Winterville will host the grand opening for its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills traffic garden at Hillcrest Park next week.
A partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups, the town’s Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages to learn about road safety in a protected environment, officials said in a Friday news release.
While traffic gardens are increasingly popular in other parts of the country, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will be the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina, the release said. It will be established using AARP Community Challenge grant dollars secured by BikeWalk NC and with the unanimous support of the Town Council.
The project will repurpose the unstriped portion of the park’s parking lot to create a painted garden that includes roadways and paths and features like railroad crossings, traffic circles, medians, stops and sidewalks.
“It brings me joy to know our community will be exposed to the safety aspects of riding bikes,” Mayor Ricky Hines said in the release.
BikeWalkNC’s Director, Terry Lansdell celebrates the collaboration with the town. “The Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park will be among the first of its kind in our state. It serves as a lasting example of a community coming together and reflecting its commitment to the safety of all road users. We are honored to partner with the Town of Winterville and others in the Greenville area on this visionary effort.”
Officials will formally dedicate the traffic garden at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 29 as part of BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit. The summit will take place in Thursday through Saturday at at the East Carolina Heart Institute.