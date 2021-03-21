The Winterville Ruritan Club celebrated 81 years of service during its regular meeting on March 8.
The club is focused on community service, Secretary Tony Moore said during the event, which recognized several members.
The president is Keith Knox and the longest serving member is Treasurer Leck Keeter. Members shared the history of the club’s service projects over the years, from picking up trash along the highways to providing scholarships for students of need.
The club always welcomes new members and new ideas of how they can service the community. They meet the second Tuesday of each month at their building in Winterville at the corner of Sylvania and Church Street across from A.G. Cox Middle School.
The building was purchased from Pitt County Schools in the early 70s and was first used as a church, then by the school for band and a classroom, the Boy Scout meeting place, and the first location for the local Winterville Historical Society.
For additional or information contact Tony Moore at 321-6700.