...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Youth nutrition program coming to Grifton Public Library
GRIFTON — Camp, Cook, Play is a new program coming to the Grifton Public Library aimed at helping young people learn about the importance of healthy eating.
The summer camp-style program is offered by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program in partnership with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.
The food education program offers free nutrition courses to help youth and their families learn how to cook healthy meals, save money on food costs and handle food safely.
Camp, Cook, Play will teach participants about the five food groups, kitchen safety and the importance of physical activity. The effort aims to increase knowledge of human nutrition; increase the variety of foods in participants’ daily diets; improve the ability to select low-cost, nutritious foods for meals and snacks; improve food preparation and food safety practices to reduce the risks of food borne illness and increase daily physical activity.
Participants also will learn about MyPlate, the USDA’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion’s current dietary guidelines. Zachary Hackney, a nutrition educator, will host the first five sessions of the program with 5-8-year-olds. The last five will be for 9-13-year-olds. Contact the library at 524-0345 for more information.
Camp, Cook, Play will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., on the following dates: