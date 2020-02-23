AL-ANON: for family and friends of alcoholics, has the following meetings:
6 p.m. Monday, Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Road, Winterville, Building B, room 204
Noon Tuesday, Boy Scout Hut on Eighth Street behind St. James United Methodist Church
1 p.m. Thursday, Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., group study room
10 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St.
AFRICAN AMERICAN CAUCUS: The Pitt County African American Caucus meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carver Branch Library, 618 W. 14th Ave. Call 364-2397.
BARBERSHOP CHORUS: The following barbershop chorus groups meet weekly:
The Greenville Area Barbershop Chorus, “The Carolina Chord Connection,” 7 p.m. Monday at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Call 943-9562 or visit carolinachordconnection.com.
The Greenville Area Sweet Adelines Barbershop Chorus, “Sassy Southern Sound,” 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 N.C. 43 South. Call 252-943-9562 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SassySouthernSound/.
BOOK CLUB: The Great Books Reading and Discussion Group meets at 10 a.m. Thursday 530 Evans St. Call Diane Myers at 355-5346.
CHESS: Greenville Chess Club meets from 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes & Noble in University Commons shopping center, 3040 Evans St. Call 367-0808.
CHRISTIAN WOMEN: The Greenville Christian Women’s Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rep Express, 400 St. Andrews Drive. The cost of the meal is $18. Call 758-2214 for reservations.
DUPLICATE SANCTIONED BRIDGE: All games are held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Games are $5 per person. Visit www.greenville.ncbridge.org.
Bridge “R” Us: 1:15 p.m. Mondays for an open and a 199er game and at 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for open games.
Pirate Bridge Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an open game.
Greenville Duplicate Bridge: 12:30 p.m. Saturday for an open game.
KIWANIS: Area Kiwanis Club meetings scheduled for the week include:
The Kiwanis Club of Greenville University City: noon Mondays at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Visit universitycitykiwanis.com.
Kiwanis Golden K Club: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Masonic Temple, 1104 Charles St.
Greenville Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays at G.K. Cafe and Catering, 3197 E. 10th St.
Pitt Golden K Kiwanis Club: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at The Seahorse Restaurant, 2301 Stantonsburg Road.
LIONS CLUBS: Area Lions Club meetings scheduled for the week include:
The Host Lions Club: 6 p.m. Monday at RepExpress, 400 St. Andrews Drive.
Farmville Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dixie Queen Restaurant, 9157 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville.
MOOSE LODGE: The Greenville Moose Lodge chapter 885 meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the Moose Lodge building, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Call 756-0885 or visit lodge885.mossepages.org.
MOMS GROUP: Moms, Mugs and Messy Buns meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Happy Girls Bras & Breastfeeding, 518-B SE Greenville Blvd. Call 364-8729.
NAR ANON: NarAnon, a support group for family and friends affected by another’s addiction, meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Church Building No. 3, 4005 Corey Road, Winterville.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. (Use the 14th Street entrance.) For more information, visit www.oa.org.
QUILTERS GUILD: The Day Guild meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. Visit greenvillencquiltersguild.com.
ROTARY: Area Rotary Club meetings scheduled for the week.
The Farmville Rotary Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Marabella Old World Pizza, 3750 S. Main St., Farmville. Call 717-3053.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club: noon Mondays at the Rotary Building, 809 Johnston St.
The Greenville Rotary Club: 6:20 p.m. Mondays at the Rotary Building, 809 Johnston St. Call 355-2850.
The Greenville Morning Rotary Club: 7 a.m. Thursday at Biscuit and the Bean, 168 Beacon Drive, Winterville. Call 756-9843.
The Ayden Rotary Club: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Ayden Community Building, 548 Second St.
THREADS OF LOVE: The sewing and handicrafts ministry meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Marlboro Free Will Baptist Church, 8031 U.S. 264 Alternate, Farmville. Call 753-5775 or 756-0378.
TOASTMASTERS: The Toastmasters Club 2595 meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Jack Minges Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains, 621 W. Fire Tower Road. Call 531-4453.
TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly has the following meetings each week:
NC 502: 6 p.m. Tuesday at East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane. Call 758-3937
NC 898: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 916-7407 or 931-1040.
NC 948: 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 364-2901.
