Arendell Parrott Academy recently staged “Willy Wonka” at the Kinston-Lenoir County Performing Arts Center. The musical featured cast and crew of 49 student actors, musicians and technicians.
Theatre instructor and ECU graduate Amy Calhoun directed, assisted by senior student Rachel Alexander-Lee of Grimesland. Fifth-grader Chloe Lewis played Charlie Bucket, the poverty-stricken youngster who wins a “golden ticket” to tour Wonka’s factory. Charlie’s grandparents were played by Macie Yao and Jenna Alhosaini.
Other Pitt County cast members included Abi Carstarphen, Claire Lewis, Charlie Johnson, Mary Grace Hamlett, Carmala VanFosson, Parker Rose Overton, Ekino Virag and Katelynn Phillips. Gabe Crail-Steinbaker, Thomas Newhall and Elena Williamson played in the student orchestra, while Nastia Hnatov and Haynes Lewis worked on the technical crew. Chorus teacher Lisa Duke and Orchestra teacher Eulalia VanFosson supervised the music.
