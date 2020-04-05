Lost and found pets
LOST: “Oliver,” long-haired cat, neutered, 6 years old, white with grayish-brown markings on nose, forehead, back and tail, green eyes, large, long bushy tail, microchipped, The Heritage near Arlington and Fifth Street, 919-457-6788; “Kit,” cat, spayed, black, yellow eyes, small, Dellwood Drive, 347-1655; “Coco,” pit mix, spayed, tan and white chest, front two paws white, black collar with leash, silver name tag and red rabies tag, microchipped, Vidant Hospital near the pond, 336-404-6019; “Grady,” black Lab, male, 6 years old, 70-80 pounds, camouflage collar, Robinson Street, Bethel. 217-8752; “OJ,” cat, male, orange, large, Vernon Avenue near post office, Winterville, 833-2305.
FOUND: terrier mix, small, black and brown, small and slender, collar, Old Pactolus Road, 902-1731; hound, tri-color, medium size, slender, droop ears, Stokes School Road, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
A Night to Paws rescheduled
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been rescheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.
Preparedness plan
Pitt County Animal Services has joined the Humane Society of the United States and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement in suggesting residents of Pitt County create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event community is impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19.
The preparedness plan includes identifying family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household comes ill and is hospitalized.
The World Small Animal Veterinary Association states that there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread COVID-19. This is also the view of the World Health Organization.