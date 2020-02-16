Lost and found pets
LOST: “Digger,” cat, male, 1-2 years old, dark gray-striped tabby, green eyes, cross- eyed, 10 pounds, medium, skittish and “Tickle,” cat, male, 1-2 years old, orange and white, green eyes, raspy meow, 10 pounds, medium-large, Bells Chapel Road close to the Bellamy, 864-1272; “Sassy,” mini terrier mix, female, white, brown around mouth, 3 years old, 15 pounds, 3 years old, toy-slender, wavy fur, long tail, multi-colored collar, Gordon Street, Grifton. 916-0522; “Pita,” rat terrier, spayed, brown, 6 pounds, look like a deer, toy-slender, erect ears, Gaskins Road, Grimesland, 341-9288; Rhodesian ridgeback neutered, brownish, 5-6 years old, Big Oak Road, Bethel, 217-7929; “Jupiter,” cat, neutered, light blond and orange tabby, golden eyes, 2 ½ years old, large, Blackjack Grimesland and Sis Mills Road, 531-7235; “Linguini,” cat, neutered, gray with black tabby, bend in tail at tip, 3 years old, Beargrass Road, Robersonville, 217-7907; “Mr. Fluffy,” cat, neutered, brown tabby, green eyes, microchipped, Worthington Road, 386-290-6597; “PeeDee,” Chihuahua, neutered, blond and white, small, long fur, shy, Church Street, Grifton, 864-1632; “Ali,” pit-Lab mix, male, black brown and white, two dots above each eye, 3 years old, folded ears, bushy tail, red collar and flea collar, Old River Road, 341-2251; “Kate,” beagle, female, collar, Scuffleton, 341-0016; “Oliver,” cat, male, orange and white, fat cat with tiny head, Fifth Street and Sycamore, 503-3007; “Hennessey,” pit bull, female, mostly white with blue and black patch around left eye, few bodily specks, 65 pounds, 2 years old, medium-stocky, folded ears, Hudson Crossroads and Black Jack Grimesland Road, 377-2423 .
FOUND: Pomeranian, red, small, Old Tar Road, Winterville. 902-1731; pit mix, light brown, young, Thomas Langston Road, 902-1731; cat, gray tabby, young,Old Fire Tower Road, 902-1731; pit mix, young adult, 40-50 pounds, Blackjack Grimesland Road, 902-1731; Chihuahua, tan-brown, small, 8 pounds, collar, Stantonsburg Road. 902-1731; long-haired cat, gray, silver and brown, large, Bell Arthur Road, 902-1731; black cat and a gray and white cat, medium size, long tail, Stratford neighborhood near Avon Lane and Canterbury Road, 902-1731; Lab-pit mix, brown, blond and white, red nose, medium size,the Paramount apartment complex, 902-1731. (Reclaims must show proof of ownership.)
Volunteers
Pitt Friends is seeking volunteers 18 and older to help with pet adoption events. Volunteers also are needed to foster animals. For more information, email pfvols@gmail.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines is looking for volunteers 21 and older to handle adoptions, clean cages and provide foster homes. Email savinggraces4felines@aol.com.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, has volunteer orientation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and 5-6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday. For more information, call 413-7247.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.