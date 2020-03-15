Lost and found pets
LOST: “Oliver,” cat, male, orange and white tabby, all white belly, 7 months old, green eyes, medium size, end of the tail bent, Verdant Drive, 215-7693; “Tinkerbelle,” cat, female, gray with orange and white markings, white paws, 4 years old, small, Simpson Speedway on N.C. 33, 814-4182; “Miss Priss,” spayed black and gray tabby, small and slender,1½ years old, red glitter collar, microchipped, Langston Boulevard, Winterville, 908-447-6313; “Wally,” cat, neutered, orange tabby, no tail, 1½ years old, 15-16 pounds, large, overweight, microchipped, Wickman Drive, Bedford subdivision, 251-454-4331; “Chee-Nah,” German shepherd mix, female, black and tan, long, bushy tail, 3 years old, 25-35 pounds, medium and slender, folded ears, U.S. 264 between Greenville and Washington, 916-8206.
FOUND: (All reclaims must include proof of ownership.) poodle mix, male, small, short, curly fur, white and brown, poor vision, skin condition, collar, N.C. 33 and Farmingwood Road, 902-1731; poodle, beige, small and slender, short, curly fur, vision impairment, Forlines Road at the Vineyards, 902-1731; hound, male, tricolor, 25-35 pounds, small and slender, droop ears, 97 painted into fur, the Pender County-Onslow County Line near the OAJ Airport, 902-1731.
Friends fundraiser
Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter will host a fundraiser from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at Tapped 650, Winterville, 650 E. Fire Tower Road. The event will include food and drinks, along with pet portraits. Funds raised will go toward the rescue group’s veterinary expenses.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event March 24 at Basils, 1675 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be held from 6-10 p.m. April 4 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75 if purchased before March 30. Visit hsecarolina.org or purchase tickets at bidpal.net/ANTP2020.
Volunteers
Pitt Friends is seeking volunteers 18 and older to help with pet adoption events. Volunteers also are needed to foster animals. For more information, email pfvols@gmail.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines is looking for volunteers 21 and older to handle adoptions, clean cages and provide foster homes. Email savinggraces4felines@aol.com.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, has volunteer orientation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and 5-6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday. For more information, call 413-7247.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.