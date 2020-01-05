Lost and found pets
LOST: “Maggie,” golden retriever, mini, 35 pounds, spayed, 14 years old, hearing loss, multi colored plaid collar with black leash, North Ash Street, 558-3848; “Star,” Chihuahua, female, black and brown and white, 7 pounds, Glover and Webb’s Chapel Road, Fountain, 236.5558 ; “Huckleberry,” cat, neutered, black and brown tabby, 7 months old, green eyes, 7 pounds, Scarborough Road, 375-6941; “Wilson,” neutered brown and tan tabby, 1 ½ years old, green eyes, 9 pounds, very long tail, slender, neutered, microchipped, Westminster Circle and Bloomsbury Road, Brook Valley, 864-0180 or 864-7463; “Bronnie,” neutered orange tabby, large white spot under neck and belly and between back two legs 1 ½ years old, 13 pounds, large and stocky, Addington Drive and Edenbrook, Winterville, 919-247-3763; “Smokey,” pit mix, male, gray and white, short legs, cut on neck, medium-stocky, Maria Court, Grimesland, 375-9996; “Patches,” pit mix, female, brindle, brown spot around eye, 1 year old, 60 pounds, microchipped, Hudson Street, 367-8066, 227-5149 or 204-9631; “Ginger,” Chihuahua mix, female, 6 pounds, tan, left ear folded-right ear stands up, pink collar with rabies tag, Haw Drive near Belvoir Highway and the airport, 227-6055.
FOUND: brown and white pit bull mix, male, medium, short, 902-1731 (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Volunteers
Pitt Friends is seeking volunteers 18 and older to help with pet adoption events. Volunteers also are needed to foster animals. For more information, email pfvols@gmail.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines is looking for volunteers 21 and older to handle adoptions, clean cages and provide foster homes. Email savinggraces4felines@aol.com.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, has volunteer orientation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and 5-6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday. For more information, call 413-7247.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.