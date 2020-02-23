Lost and found pets
LOST: “Ahnx,” pit bull, male, young, chocolate, white patch on chest, 35 pounds, greenish-blue eyes, feet white, Fire Tower Road near Wasabi 88, 902-1731; “Kiernan,” neutered black cat with large, white spot on lower belly, tattoo on belly, right ear tipped, 2 years old, 16 pounds, green-yellow eyes, large and stocky, long tail, West Victoria Court, 702-0137; “Daisy,” long-haired cat, female, 7-8 months old, gray with white around face, paws white, Victor Drive near Belvoir Elementary School, 902-1731; Lexi,” German shepherd, female, 80-90 pounds, black and tan, 5 years old, faded red collar, Rams Horn Road, 661-6180; “Bella,” boxer mix, female, 6 months old, tan with white on chest and paws, semi-erect ears, short tail, Robert Drive off Barrus Construction Road, 640-4213; “Chiquita,” Chihuahua, 1-2 years old, brown and white, black collar, Aurora Drive, 902-1731; “Moose,” neutered cat, 3 years old, ginger tabby, 25 pounds, Gemstone Circle, Winterville, 902-1731; “Marley,” Husky mix, spayed, 1½ years old, caramel color, pink and blue collar, St. David Street, Grifton, 524-1968; “Bo,” Labrador, male, 1½ years old, brown, pink nose, tall and skinny, collar, Old Washington Road, 717-8025.
FOUND: (All reclaims require proof of ownership.) Retriever mix, male, young, golden tan, has distinct markings, medium size, between Kinston and Grifton, 902-1731; small, long-haired black cat, green eyes, Pine Branches Close, Winterville, 902-1731; terrier mix, black and tan, male, small, roaming the area for 2 weeks, Snow Hill Street, Ayden, 902-1731; cat, gray and white, medium size, erect ears, Breezewood Drive, 902-1731.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 6-7 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Volunteers
Pitt Friends is seeking volunteers 18 and older to help with pet adoption events. Volunteers also are needed to foster animals. For more information, email pfvols@gmail.com.
Saving Graces 4 Felines is looking for volunteers 21 and older to handle adoptions, clean cages and provide foster homes. Email savinggraces4felines@aol.com.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, has volunteer orientation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday and 5-6:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday. For more information, call 413-7247.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.