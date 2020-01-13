J.H. Rose High School students placed in several events at the recent Future Business Leaders of America Regional Competition. Students earned 11 first-place, 10 second-place, seven third-place and six fourth-place awards as well as having seven finalists.
In addition, Rose placed first in participation in the service project, collecting socks for the local homeless shelter. Students collected 1,362 pairs of socks.
First-place winners were: William Webb, business calculations; Aleexis Moore, computer applications; Anisha Sadhale, database design and applications; Trey Burleson, Future Business Leader; William Becker, introduction to information technology; Araceli Cooper, NCBEA outstanding student; Jameson Warren, networking concepts; Araceli Cooper, public speaking; Adam Ulffers, spreadsheet applications; Ryan Moloney; web banner/theme contest; and Joseph Sowers, word processing.
Second-place winners were: Alexander Perry, accounting I; Aniya Scott and Deiya Staton, cheer/chant/slogan; Blake Hess, computer applications; Akira Brown, database design and applications; William Becker, employability recognition test; Mary-Bennett Billings, etiquette recognition test; Maci Fagundus, introduction to parliamentary procedure; Elizabeth Gauland, introduction to public speaking; Skylar Dail, job interview; and Avery Hall, spreadsheet applications.
Third-place winners were: Ryan Moloney, general business knowledge recognition test; Araceli Cooper, social media recognition Test; Daniel Akhnoukh, introduction to information technology; Samantha Dessoffy, introduction to parliamentary procedure; Jackson Murtha, spreadsheet applications; Brooke Borton, Liliana van Reede and Noelle de Vente, T-Shirt design; and Sloan Carlson, word processing.
Fourth-place winners were: Amelia Taft, business calculations; Kate Callahan, computer applications; Araceli Cooper, general business knowledge recognition test; Alexander Perry, social media recognition test; London Cribari, introduction to business procedures; and Enrico Randolph, networking concepts.
Top 10 finalists were: Akiziah Brown and Liliana van Reede, etiquette recognition test; Noah Sampson, William Becker, and Kinsley White, general business knowledge recognition Test; and Virginia Evans and Skylar Dail, social media recognition test.
These students are now eligible to compete at the Future Business Leaders of America Leadership State Conference, to be held in March in Greensboro.
