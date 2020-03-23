Pitt County Schools
In accordance with state requirements to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the county’s public school system is scheduled to remain closed through March 30. Updates will be posted at pitt.k12.nc.us or at 830-3500.
Meal delivery
Pitt County Schools is delivering free meals to ages 1 to 18 in the county’s six public high school attendance areas. The once-a-day delivery includes lunch, along with breakfast for the following morning. Meal delivery routes and service times are listed at the system’s website, pitt.k12.nc.us.
Meal pickup
Nineteen Pitt County Schools sites are open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for breakfast and lunch pickup. The free service, available to ages 1 to 18, includes lunch, along with breakfast for the following morning.
The following sites are open: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir, Bethel, Chicod, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Grifton School, G.R. Whitfield, Lakeforest, Northwest, Pactolus, South Greenville, Stokes, Sugg Bundy, Wahl-Coates, Wellcome, W.H. Robinson and Wintergreen Intermediate.
Christ Covenant
School is temporarily closed. Online instruction is under way.
Greenville Christian
The school is scheduled to remain closed until Friday. Updates will be announced at http://www.greenville christian.com/parents/covid-19-updates/.
John Paul II
The school building remains closed to students, who are participating in online learning. March with the Saints, a fundraiser that was originally scheduled for Saturday, is being postponed.
Oakwood
Online instruction is scheduled to begin today. The Blue Jean Ball, originally scheduled for April 3, is being postponed.
Parrott Academy
Online instruction continues this week.
St. Peter
Remote learning continues this week. The school is closed to students.
Trinity Christian
The school remains closed to students. Remote learning continues.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.