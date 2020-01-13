MLK Holiday
There will be no school Jan. 20 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at schools throughout the area.
Pitt County Schools
Exams for high school students will be held this week.
Friday is the application deadline for Pitt County’s early college high schools.
There will be no school Jan. 21 due to a teacher workday.
Kindergarten 101
Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County will host a Kindergarten 101 workshop at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St. Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, along with several additional school system officials will speak. Participants will learn about required forms, deadlines, open enrollment options and ways to prepare children for kindergarten. Visit ppspittcounty.org
Oakwood
A geography bee for grades four-eight will be held at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the gym.
School will be dismissed early Friday.
St. Peter
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
School will be dismissed early Thursday.