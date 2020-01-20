MLK Holiday
There will be no school today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at schools throughout the area.
Pitt County Schools
There will be no school Tuesday due to a teacher workday.
Kindergarten 101
Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County will host a Kindergarten 101 workshop at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St. Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, along with several additional school system officials, will speak. Participants will learn about required forms, deadlines, open enrollment options and ways to prepare children for kindergarten. Visit ppspittcounty.org
Oakwood
The PSAT will be administered Wednesday.
International Night will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
St. Peter
A Home School Association meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
A middle school dance will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria.
Catholic Schools Week will begin Jan. 26.