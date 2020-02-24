Pitt County Schools
There will be a teacher workday today. There is no school for students.
Battle of the Books
Pitt County Schools Elementary Battle of the Books competition will be held at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., with a playoff event to follow at 9 a.m. Saturday at D.H. Conley High School.
Battle of the Books is an annual school competition with a game-like format where teams compete against each other by answering questions about 15 books they have read during the school year. Schools participating in this year’s elementary event are Ayden, Belvoir, Bethel, Chicod, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Grifton, Northwest, Pactolus, Ridgewood, Sam Bundy, Stokes, Wahl-Coates, W.H. Robinson, and Wintergreen Intermediate.
Oakwood
An admissions open house will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Peter
An intermediate music program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at John Paul II Catholic High School.
Ash Wednesday Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
School will be dismissed at noon Friday.
Trinity
The school will host an open house event from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Wahl-Coates
Artist Sam Harris will visit the school Tuesday for a performance on the science of sound.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
