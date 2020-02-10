School tours

Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County and Pitt County Schools will provide guided tours of public schools, beginning this week. This week’s schedule includes:

Lakeforest Elementary, 9:30 a.m. today

Ayden Elementary, 9 a.m. Tuesday

H.B. Sugg Elementary, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday

Sam Bundy Elementary, 10 a.m. Tuesday

Belvoir Elementary, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Creekside Elementary, 1 p.m. Tuesday

Falkland Elementary, 1 p.m. Tuesday

Northwest Elementary, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Wahl-Coates Elementary, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Elmhurst Elementary, 10 a.m. Wednesday

South Greenville Elementary, 10 a.m. Wednesday

Wintergreen Primary, 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:30 a.m. Thursday

W.H. Robinson Elementary, 1 p.m. Thursday

Ridgewood Elementary, 9 a.m. Friday

Ayden-Grifton, 10:30 a.m. Friday

E.B. Aycock, 10:30 a.m. Friday

Eastern Elementary, 1 p.m. Friday

Oakwood

School will be dismissed early on Friday. There will be no school on Feb. 17.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.

