School tours
Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County and Pitt County Schools will provide guided tours of public schools, beginning this week. This week’s schedule includes:
Lakeforest Elementary, 9:30 a.m. today
Ayden Elementary, 9 a.m. Tuesday
H.B. Sugg Elementary, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday
Sam Bundy Elementary, 10 a.m. Tuesday
Belvoir Elementary, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Creekside Elementary, 1 p.m. Tuesday
Falkland Elementary, 1 p.m. Tuesday
Northwest Elementary, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Wahl-Coates Elementary, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Elmhurst Elementary, 10 a.m. Wednesday
South Greenville Elementary, 10 a.m. Wednesday
Wintergreen Primary, 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Wintergreen Intermediate, 9:30 a.m. Thursday
W.H. Robinson Elementary, 1 p.m. Thursday
Ridgewood Elementary, 9 a.m. Friday
Ayden-Grifton, 10:30 a.m. Friday
E.B. Aycock, 10:30 a.m. Friday
Eastern Elementary, 1 p.m. Friday
Oakwood
School will be dismissed early on Friday. There will be no school on Feb. 17.
