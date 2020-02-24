Today

This is a teacher workday for Pitt County Schools.

Tuesday

sweet Thai chicken, cilantro lime rice, cheeseburger, chef salad, butternut squash, Caesar salad, orange

Wednesday

chicken and pastry, biscuit, cheese sticks, yogurt, sweet potato soufflé, corn, diced peaches

Thursday

hot dog on bun, buffalo chicken bites, Texas toast, hummus and cheese dip, Texas ranchero beans, baby carrots, spiced apples

Friday

pizza, barbecue chicken, rotisserie chicken, roll, yogurt, mashed potatoes, collards applesauce, Rice Krispies treat

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.