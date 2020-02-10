Today

hummus and cheese dip, baked spaghetti, chicken chunks, Texas toast, glazed carrots, french fries, banana

Tuesday

tangerine chicken, brown rice, cheeseburgers, deli wraps, California blend, cucumber slices, jiggly fruit

Wednesday

chicken cheesy pasta, buffalo chicken bites, Texas toast, yogurt, baby carrots, steamed broccoli, grapes

Thursday

barbecue, bread, grilled cheese sandwich, hummus and cheese dip, baked beans, coleslaw, vegetable soup, fruit

Friday

fish nuggets, hushpuppies, stuffed-crust pizza, yogurt sweet potato seasoned fries, broccoli florets, broccoli salad, diced pears

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.