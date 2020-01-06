Monday

chicken chunks, Texas toast, mini corn dogs, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce, mixed berries

Tuesday

tacos scoops, cheese sticks, chef salad, Mexican corn, fiesta black beans, apple

Wednesday

chicken fillet sandwich, meatballs with gravy, brown rice, roll, yogurt, romaine salad, cherry tomatoes, apple crisp

Thursday

macaroni and cheese, grilled salmon, brown rice, roll, hummus and cheese dip, green beans, corn, fruit juice

Friday

pizza, oven fried chicken, biscuit, yogurt, mashed potatoes, cheesy spinach, jiggly fruit

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.

