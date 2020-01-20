By Hazel Hughes
Some say school is cool,
But I’m not with them.
It’s many twists and turns,
It’s worse than cleaning Big Ben.
Division here, multiplying there, can’t I get a break?
Listen here teachers, my life is at stake!
Twenty-pound bookbags, weighing me down,
It seems through a pile of books, I’ll never be found!
But at the end of the day, I guess I’m glad to have an education,
Because there are so many who don’t across the nation.
Hazel Hughes , fifth grade, Wahl Coates Elementary School of the Arts. Teacher: Edward Raff.