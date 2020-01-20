By Hazel Hughes

Some say school is cool,

But I’m not with them.

It’s many twists and turns,

It’s worse than cleaning Big Ben.

Division here, multiplying there, can’t I get a break?

Listen here teachers, my life is at stake!

Twenty-pound bookbags, weighing me down,

It seems through a pile of books, I’ll never be found!

But at the end of the day, I guess I’m glad to have an education,

Because there are so many who don’t across the nation.

Hazel Hughes , fifth grade, Wahl Coates Elementary School of the Arts. Teacher: Edward Raff.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.