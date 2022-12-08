James Sprunt Community College would like to extend congratulations to Emily Craft, JSCC Foundation Presidential Scholar, for receiving Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Program Director Abby Palmer Groves describes the prestigious award as follows:
“This facet of the Girl Scout program challenges high school-aged Girl Scouts to excel in leadership, community service, career planning, and personal development. Young women who earn this award have demonstrated self-discipline, time management, originality, initiative, and a significant mastery of skills. They have completed a long-term service project designed to promote growth and knowledge in areas such as business and technology, arts and humanities, cultural and global relations, energy conservation, personal well-being, the outdoors, or the environment.”
Craft describes her Gold Award project as follows:
“My Gold Award aims to address the issue of inclusion in our local community park. I created a sensory walk to an existing walking trail. I used lots of color, incorporating various movements and linking it to reading and math skills. I think that by showing other small communities’ ways we can become more inclusive, we will strengthen our connection with children with disabilities. We will become a stronger community because of the level of diversity among the peer relationships that are made. What better place to start than with our children? Now that the track is completed, stencils have become property of Calypso Parks and Recreation. They may be borrowed by other parks to create sensory walks at other locations.”
Craft graduated from North Duplin High School in 2022 and is currently a full-time student at JSCC. She plans to transfer to a university, major in early childhood education, and become a kindergarten teacher.