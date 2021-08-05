BEULAVILLE — Plans for a 5,637 square-foot multipurpose room/auxiliary gymnasium are in the works for Beulaville Elementary School.
“The date we are looking at is maybe a year,” said Roger Jones, Special Advisor for Facilities, Transportation and Operations as he provided an estimated guess due to the current supply chain constraints affecting the construction industry. “It is hard to predict the time with the materials and labor shortages right now.”
Jones said the design is currently being prepared and it will consist of a gymnasium, storage, and bathrooms.
“It’s going to be an addition to the second and third-grade wing at Beulaville Elementary,” said Jones. “It will resemble the design of the Grady and Rose Hill multipurpose additions.”
Jones said the board of education hopes to build more auxiliary rooms for the schools. “We are pretty excited,” he said as he elaborated about the project.
The cost for the project is estimated at $1,623,147. The Board of Education and County Commissioners approved the request to release funds from the Public School Building Capital Fund (Lottery Distribution) earlier this month.
“We just hope that with the world in which we live right now — with everything upside down because of covid — that we are able to get good prices within our projected budget so we can actually pursue this project and get it built.”