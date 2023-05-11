It’s the beginning of May. The weather is turning warmer, the plants are growing and seniors are waiting to walk out of the school doors for the last time and across the graduation stage. As seniors, we are heading into a new part of our lives. Some of us will go back to school, and others will go to work or join the military. The reality is many of us will lose touch with each other.
Life has changes, and this is one of them. We may not be in the same building with one another every day anymore, but the Class of 2023 will hold on to the memories that have been made. We all heard the same thing freshman year: “The next four years will fly by!” This has proven to be nothing but true for our class. Like graduating classes before us, we have lost time together because of COVID. We may have not spent a full four years together but I can confidently say we made the best of the time we had together. From sporting events to prom and bringing back homecoming, we did it all in the time we had together. After we pass across the stage, we may go our separate ways but we will all be able to carry the memories we made with us.
We may all be parting ways at the end of the month and some of us might only run into each other at the grocery store, but we can take the lessons as well as the memories with us. It may be lessons from the classroom, from a close friend, from a talk a coach gave you, or maybe even a hard conversation with a teacher, but they will all help you in life. Hold onto those lessons. I don’t know what your plans are after high school, but I do know after spending four years together, all of us are capable of achieving those plans. Life might not go perfectly and the world will grow bigger after we leave those doors; but, if we hang on to the lessons learned and memories made, I think we might just all be okay.
Allison Higgins is a senior at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.